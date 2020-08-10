The Napa Champions Cook-off will help the hungry

Each year, two events — Fork It Over, hosted by Oxbow Public Market, and Hands Across the Valley — raise lots of money to support Napa County’s safety-net food programs.
With these two benefit events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels stand to lose approximately $250,000 in funding, although the number of families supported by these programs has nearly tripled due to the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn. The most vulnerable families don’t know where their next meal will come from more than ever, and many who have never needed to access these programs now rely on them to keep their families fed.
Working together, Fork It Over and Hands Across the Valley have come up with an event to help close this financial gap. On Sunday, Aug. 23, the inaugural (and virtual) Napa Valley Champions Cook-Off will take place, pitting two Napa Valley chefs who have won nationally televised cooking contests against each other in a friendly challenge to determine the champion.
In one corner of the kitchen will be chef Elizabeth Binder, owner of Hand-Crafted Catering, who helped her team “Beat Bobby Flay” on the popular cooking competition’s “Perched for Victory” show, Season 23, Episode 7, which aired on Jan. 26.
The other chef vying for the title is Yountville’s 2020 Business Leader of the Year, chef Chris Kollar, owner of Kollar Chocolates in Yountville. Kollar was named a 2020 “Chopped Champion,” winning the “Sweet & Salty Success” challenge in Season 42, Episode 1, which aired on Jan. 7.
The cook-off will be in the teaching kitchens at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. KCBS’ Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem is host for the livestream, virtual competition, which will be judged by chef Ken Frank of La Toque, chef Anita Cartagena, owner of the popular Protéa in Yountville, and chef Tanya Holland, owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen.
The event can be accessed via Facebook Live at facebook.com/OxbowPublicMarket. It is free to view with opportunities to support The Napa Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels throughout the approximately hour-long program. To donate during the event, visit canv.org and click the green donate button. Donations received during the event will be eligible to win $500 in OxBucks, redeemable at any Oxbow Public Market merchant.
“Participating in Fork It Over is a way of supporting local people who need help at one time or another in their lives,” said Steve Carlin, founder and managing partner of Oxbow Public Market. “This year is different in that there are more of us confronting food insecurity challenges. At Oxbow, we are doing everything we can to be part of the solution, and we’re proud to partner with Hands Across the Valley on this creative new fundraising effort.”
“We were very disappointed when we had to cancel our annual benefit event due to the pandemic,” said Hands across the Valley founder and board president George Altamura. “This is a great way to engage some of our talented culinary stars, have some fun and raise money for these very important programs. May the best chef win…although they’re both winners for pitching in!”
The inaugural Napa Valley Champion Chef Cook-Off is sponsored in part by 5T Wealth, Adams Law Group, Archer Hotel Napa, Chevron Corporation, Oxbow Public Market, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, The Doctors Co., The Gasser Foundation, and Umpqua Bank.
For more information, visit oxbowpublicmarket.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!