The Napa Champions Cook-off will help the hungry

The cook-off will be in the teaching kitchens at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. KCBS’ Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem is host for the livestream, virtual competition, which will be judged by chef Ken Frank of La Toque, chef Anita Cartagena, owner of the popular Protéa in Yountville, and chef Tanya Holland, owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen.

The event can be accessed via Facebook Live at facebook.com/OxbowPublicMarket. It is free to view with opportunities to support The Napa Valley Food Bank and Meals on Wheels throughout the approximately hour-long program. To donate during the event, visit canv.org and click the green donate button. Donations received during the event will be eligible to win $500 in OxBucks, redeemable at any Oxbow Public Market merchant.

“Participating in Fork It Over is a way of supporting local people who need help at one time or another in their lives,” said Steve Carlin, founder and managing partner of Oxbow Public Market. “This year is different in that there are more of us confronting food insecurity challenges. At Oxbow, we are doing everything we can to be part of the solution, and we’re proud to partner with Hands Across the Valley on this creative new fundraising effort.”