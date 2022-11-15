Photographer John Cominsky to speak on The Natural World at the Napa Valley Photographic Society November Meeting

Monday, November 28, 2022 at 7PM

Location: Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Oak Room

John Comisky, November's guest presenter, is a noted wildlife photographer but, as he readily admits on his website, he didn’t start out that way. The subjects that originally grabbed his attention, he says, 'tended to be landscapes, tricks of the moment, and worlds within worlds - subjects of beauty and meaning hiding in the upholstery of the background.'

Wildlife entered his life when he began working with Napa Wildlife Rescue. It was work that required a new set of photographic skills and equipment, he recalls, and has gradually become prominent in his work. 'Now as I travel, I try to capture the soul of both place and the lives lived there, narrated in the language of the eye. ' This approach was responsible for "Whale 2" photographed in Antarctica, which won Smithsonian Magazine's 18th Annual Photo Contest - Natural World Category, in April 2021. For additional information and to see more images, visit: https://www.johncomiskyphoto.com

Napa Valley Photographic Society (NVPS) promotes the art and science of photography, providing education, image appreciation, inspiration, exchange of technologies. Most months we invite guest speakers to evaluate our images. Check the website for more information http://www.napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.