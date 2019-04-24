(Aug. 9, not yet rated)
Starring: Aisling Franciosi, Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr.
Set in 1825 Tasmania, Jennifer Kent's second film is a stark departure from her 2014 debut, "The Babadook." Unlike that contemporary psychological thriller about a monster terrorizing a disturbed child and his mother - or is it a disturbed mother and her child? - "The Nightingale" is a more clear-cut revenge drama, described by Variety as a "good-versus-evil Western."
There are three central characters: an Irish convict (Franciosi); the army officer who raped her and murdered her family (Claflin); and an Aboriginal tracker (Ganambarr). Kent's switch from supernatural horror to the real-world kind makes for what Variety calls "a pretty magnificent mass of movie."