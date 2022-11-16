The Poets Corner: A tribute to veterans

MARIANNE LYON
"This vountry has not seen and will probably never know the true level of sacrifice of our veterans." -- Thomas Smith
Poets, writers, and Veterans gathered at Yountville’s Veteran’ Park on Nov. 11, to share stories and "rememory" poems. Tears, deep silences, closed eyes, applause and smiles were present with us that afternoon.
A poem summoned itself from the verses and tales and accounts. (The number at the end of a line represents the contributing poet, listed by name at the end of the poem.)
There stands an American Hero 1
He had the presence of a man
You risked your life so others may live 3
It was not summer when you said good-by 5
The loudest sound on Flanders field
was the crushing silence 6
The opening of your parashoot
At home a returned letter stamped “deceased” 8
For some, this was a freedom bird
but many were carried to a new kind of prison 9
I hear you say “I simply understand
that these words apply to me” 10
Oath obedience’s your resolve 11
where do his belongs belong 12
Poets: Alan Arnopole 1; Lance Burris 2; Suzanne Bruce 3; Bob Winters4; Kathy Mawer 5; Lee Acree 6; Ed Miller 7; Jim McDonald 8; Mike McKee 9; Nick Triglia 10; Marianne Lyon 11; Richard Talavera 12;
“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant woman in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget." -- Harry Truman
PHOTOS: American Canyon's Veterans Day 2022 celebration
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
An attendee stands for the Nation Anthem during the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
Attendees clap as veterans are recognized at the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
Students from American Canyon High Schools’s Public Display of Acapella sing the national anthem at the start of the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
Members of the American Canyon U.S. Army recruiting station stand at attention during the national anthem at the start of the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration on Friday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
Attendees watch the proceedings at the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
Members of the American Canyon US Army recruiting station walk past attendees after presenting the colors at the start of the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
Canyon Oaks School students pose for a photograph with American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia, right, and members of the American Canyon US Army recruiting station before the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
Attendees chat before the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
An attendee looks over the program before the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
Attendees look at the winning pieces of art on display that were created around the theme “Honor” and recognized at the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia, left, holds his hand to his heart during the pledge of allegiance at the start of the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
American Canyon City Council member Pierre Washington saluted during the pledge of allegiance at the start of the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia, left, chats with attendees before the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
American Canyon City Council Member Pierre Washington, left, and Veterans Service Officer Dell Pratt chat before the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
Retired US Navy Commander Hermie Sunga gives the keynote address during the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
American Canyon mayor Leon Garcia reads a proclomation at the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
An attendee watches the proceedings at the American Canyon Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
Retired U.S. Navy Commander Hermie Sunga gives the keynote address during the Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
AmCan Veterans Day Celebration
Navy veteran Beth Marcus stands at attention during the singing of the national anthem at the start of the Veterans Day celebration at the American Canyon Middle School on Friday.
Nick Otto, Register
American Canyon held a Veterans Day ceremony with retired U.S. Navy Commander Hermie Sunga as keynote speaker.
Barry Eberling, Register video
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!