The Poet's Corner: Local poets fashion sustainable verses

Humankind has not woven the web of life.
We are but one thread within it.
Whatever we do to the web
We do to ourselves
All things are bound together
All things connect – Chief Seattle
Donna DeWeerd’s poem published in the April 21st edition of the Register challenged poets and writers to fashion short reflections and verses in response to her plea to rethink the future of our precious earth.
Sylvia Griffith wrote of Donna’s poem: "Her poem asks the fundamental question we ask ourselves. Can we as human beings grow beyond our self-centered concerns and learn to embrace the earth and all of the inhabitants as equal in need to ourselves?"
Lance Burris in his poem "Climate Change" repeats with an accelerando:
There were no cars before the ice age
There were no factories before the shores
of Alexandria flooded
There were no…….
There were no…..
Susan Wheeler wrote a powerful poem titled "The Duty of the Poet." She invites all of us:
To this by destiny guided
I must without respite
Listen and preserve
The lament of the sea
Dana Rodney cries out that 60 percent of our planet’s wildlife has disappeared. She invites us all to say these names over and over before they’re gone:
Spix’s Macaw
Scimitar Oryz
Amur Leopard
Sumatran Rhino
Tapanuli Orangutan
Western Chimpanzee
Malayan Tiger
Yangtze Finless Porpoise
Peggy Prescott, a Solstice writer, muses:
I’m thinking of those lemmings now
I’ve held to long with distain
I mourn them
And the dreams they take with them
Poet Brenda Davis ask the reader in her poem: What would you say to the Earth?
I’m sorry
we were not taught sooner
The value of your
Invaluableness
We need you
Please don’t give up on us
Myrna L. Baldwin asks Donna:
Remember when milk came
In a bottle
To be rinsed and reused?
Poets Morrie Warshawski, John Petraglia and Alan Arnopole offer positive thoughts:
Thank you, Dogwood,
for your explosion of pink button flowers
Thank you for kissing our
Japanese Maple and making her blush – Morrie Warshawski
Tall pines forest glade
Sapling nursery below
Parental diligence –John Petraglia
We hover above a mighty chasm
Humbled by insignificance
Yet elevated by the magnitude – Alan Arnopole
I leave you with a poem written by a youth poet Sophia Ehrhart. I know she is speaking for us humans deeply wanting our precious earth to survive:
I want to leave feeling hope
Not a tighter note on a rope
I want to leave knowing there is
Something I can do
That there is a solution I can brew
That there is a reason to continue
I don’t want to start with a spark
And leave with a wildfire.
Donna what is your reverberation to our responses? What might David Attenborough, FDR or Margaret Mead say of these antiphons written in 2022?
"The natural world makes life worth living." David Attenborough
"Forrest are the lungs of our land." – FDR
"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has." -- Margaret Mead