I heard a very interesting radio story recently that made me think.
NPR interviewed the head of a think-tank called the Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy about a new report called "Learning to Say Thank You: The Role of Donor Acknowledgements."
The authors looked closely at how often philanthropies say "thanks" in some form - even something as simple as an email or a post card - to their donors, and what effect such thanks have.
Surprisingly, they found that relatively few organizations routinely offer thanks, at least for smaller donations, and that there isn't much in the way of research or thinking about the issue in the non-profit community.
Perhaps not surprisingly, however, they found that when organizations DID say thanks, even very simple thanks, it made a real difference in the commitment and generosity of their supporters.
In one fairly simple example, Goodwill in Washington, D.C. began sending thank you emails to customers in their stores who "rounded up," donating a little extra money to bring their purchase to an even level. For example, when buying a coat that might cost, say, $18.95, the customer would agree to round to an even $20, meaning Goodwill gets an extra $1.05 on the purchase to put toward it's good works.
The simple act of acknowledging the extra generosity had a small but significant effect on the behavior of those shoppers. The people who received thanks increased their shopping by about 5.8 percent over those who didn't. Over time, that added up to real money for the organization for hardly any cost.
They also found that telling donors about where their money went made a difference as well.
The Napa Valley Register is not a charity, of course, and our subscribers are not donors, but it struck me that the basic idea is the same. Our subscribers, along with our advertisers, are our lifeblood.
We work every day to provide you value, to tell you something about your community and your world, but without your support, we're nothing.
So I will say it now: Thank you.
If you are a subscriber, we thank you.
If you are an advertiser, we thank you.
And I will tell you where your money is going. It is going to pay for salaries of the reporters, editors, advertising executives, and office staff that make the paper and website happen every day. It is going to run the website and maintain the huge technical infrastructure that a modern news organization requires, including printing and delivering the paper every day.
Most of these people live in our community, at least in our immediate region. We're your neighbors and friends. Your money is supporting these people in their journalistic mission and putting money back into the Bay Area economy.
If you like what you see in the Register, please spread the word to others that we're worth supporting, whether with advertising or your membership.
I thank you all.