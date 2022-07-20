The Return of Napa Porchfest

On Sunday, July 31, the 10th annual Napa Porchfest will mark not only a significant anniversary but also its return from its two-year pandemic shutdown.

This community favorite and free local live music performance event will be what it’s always been - an event organized by locals for locals. Set within the backdrop of Old Town Napa, its historic architecture and porches, more than 100 local musicians will perform a cross-section of music styles. As they play, and as in previous years, Porchfest will also be the setting for making memories.

For four-and-one-half hours, from 12:30 to 5 p.m., the Old Town Napa neighborhoods bounded by Jefferson, Third and Fourth, Coombs and Pine Streets will be the music scene in town.

“Music is the universal language,” said Ernie Schlobohm, president of Napa County Landmarks. “Porchfest is an enjoyable afternoon of live performances by loc added, al soloists and bands offering a variety of genres - blues, jazz, r&b, rock and roll, country, soul, folk, acoustic and dance - all as a free, at no charge, event.”

He added, “Especially during these times of rapidly rising live entertainment costs, Porchfest is an incredible deal and opportunity to listen to some great local talent.”

Food trucks will be located around Fuller Park, and the main Porchfest T-shirt merchandise sales station will be in Fuller Park.

Mark Lucas, Porchfest Bike Patrol coordinator and former committee director, said, “When I was growing up in Napa, my mom would take us to Fuller Park. In the '60s, it was a busy place, but nothing like Porchfest.”

He continued, “The first year we held Porchfest in Old Town and Fuller Park, I was so overwhelmed by how many people were in the park and that they were all so happy and having a great time!”

Founded in 2011, by 2019, Porchfest had become a popular local event drawing between 10,000 and 12, 000 people, a far greater number than the inaugural Porchfest.

Jamie Cherry, Porchfest committee chair, said, “I was thinking about how the event grew, and why. I think if you asked Thea (Witsil) or Mark (Lucas) or me, it was nothing we did, it was purely organic. More and more people wanted to be involved in something that was truly for locals by locals. The committee simply continued to work more closely with the city (of Napa), and others, to make it happen.”

As with many phenomenally successful events, Porchfest had its humble beginnings and visionaries as well some growing pains.

The seed for the idea was planted by Louisa Huffstadter in her Patch.com article about the Ithica, N.Y. Porchfest. She posed the question, ‘Why not in Napa?”

Thea Witsil, owner of the former downtown Napa vintage clothing store, Wildcats, took the bait and posted that Napa should have a porchfest event. Julianna Inman, former city council woman and NCL board member, answered Witsil’s post with an affirmative reply. A couple of weeks later, the three women met at NCL’s office and founded Napa Porchfest. Through Inman came the Napa County Landmarks onnection.

Lucas said, “Louisa was the seed planter. Thea was the master mind, and Julianna was the heavy lifter.” He added, “Thea realized the need to lift up local musicians by giving them a great venue to showcase their talent.”

Cherry noted another original member was Rachel Clark whose involvement was brief.

For both Cherry and Lucas, their involvement began that first year when the event had only 25 bands and 10 porches located in the First Street neighborhood area.

“The day of the first Porchfest event I had forgotten about it until I heard live music around 1 p.m.," Cherry said. "At first I thought it was an illegal wedding. Then I remembered, ‘Oh my gosh, its that Porchfest event!’ I went out and enjoyed the music and the afterparty. I was so jazzed! I wanted to help, to be a part of Porchfest.”

Cherry added, “Napa Porchfest was the first west of the Mississippi with just a handful around the country. But none were as big as ours.”

At that summer of 2011 event he also noted a future issue for Porchfest - safety, in particular, pedestrian and vehicle interaction. This issue was resolved in partnership with the city of Napa.

As Porchfest grew so did this potential safety issue until the city and Napa Porchfest decided confining the event to one area of town instead of spread throughout town and using barricades were the best solution. That is when Porchfest moved to the Fuller Park and Old Town district. This move, Cherry said, "was magical!”

With the concerns of safety came an accompanying concern, liability. Schlobohm said, “Julie came to me and asked if NCL would cover Porchfest with our insurance policy which we did and still do.”

To further improve safety measures, Lucas established the Porchfest Bike Patrol early on. As an avid cyclist, Lucas had plenty of contacts and potential volunteers for the patrol. Lucas said, “We’d ride around the event areas to keep the crowd off of the streets, escort residents in their vehicles to and from their property, fill in at the street closure barricades if unmanned.” He added, “We help keep Porchfest a positive experience.”

Lucas then recalled some of the sights and scenes he experienced while patrolling Porchfest. “I remember hearing this one woman performing a French song. It really pulled at my heart strings.”

He continued, “Part of my responsibilities was to train the volunteers as to the event rules. However, due to one encounter, I realized it doesn’t have to be a hard and fast adherence to those rules because it’ll still be okay. I was patrolling Franklin Street and saw a Harley parked with a woman on the back of it. I tapped her on the shoulder and told her the motorcycle had to be moved. She said she couldn’t move it and that the rider was elsewhere checking out a band. She also reassured me, ‘It’ll be just fine!’ I realized at that moment she was right and I didn’t have to be so rigid.” He added, “By the way, she was Lynn Champlin and the rider was her husband Phil Champlin, a retired Napa County judge.”

Also as the event was evolving, so was the committee with others joining its ranks, including Micah Malan, Amy Linn and Blake Walker. Eventually, the original three founders stepped down in 2017. Cherry assumed the committee chair roll while Schlobohm joined the committee in Inman’s stead, increasing NCL’s presence within the committee and event.

In this post-Pandemic era some aspects of Porchfest have become even more challenging. Schlobohm explained, “We now have to assume the entire safety requirements, such as hiring security or police officers. As a result, our expenses have nearly doubled to about $40,000.” He continued, “Financially, we could handle a year in the red but that’s about all.” Cherry added, “We have been receiving donations of $100 - 200 on a daily bases but some of our larger donors have yet to make a commitment.”

With the close of the 2022 Napa Porchfest, Cherry’s tenure as the event’s chair will end. Schlobohm will be stepping into Cherry’s role increasing NCL’s profile and participation in the event.

This transition is due to Cherry and his husband, Jim Gunther, leaving the area in the near future to embark on a new chapter in their lives. Cherry said, in reflection upon his participation with Porchfest, “Just as it’s been being an innkeeper, working on Porchfest has been a labor of love and I feel fortunate to have had any part in it at all!” He added, “I would like to thank everyone who had made Napa Porchfest the success it is today, including not only the musicians, attendees, volunteers, committee members and property owners, but especially those who live in the Porchfest zone and are so gracious about it!”

Lucas then chimed in with a last minute recollection that emphasizes just how special is the local Porchfest as well as an example of you never know! He said, “A friend of mine was playing in one of the Porchfest bands when none other than Hollywood celebrity Bill Murray walks up and joins them. Murray played a few numbers with them before sitting down with the crowd.” Lucas added, “I was told Murray was here for a wedding or something like that, when he heard about our Porchfest and decided to make a surprise appearance.”

For more information about the 2022 performer line up and porch locations as well as opportunities to volunteer and sponsoring the local music event, visit: napaporchfest.org.