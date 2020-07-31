The road trip to Glacier National Park, continued, Part 2 of 3

We stopped briefly at the Apgar visitor center to get a detailed map of the park’s hiking trails and arrived a few minutes later to check in at the lodge. We were given the opportunity to select our room and chose one on the third (top) floor, front and center with a good view overlooking the lake.

The trade-off was that the room was tiny, forcing us to scoot sideways to pass each other on either side of the bed. The view was worth it. Extra points for beautiful barn swallows with green heads and white breasts nesting in the eave just outside our French doors.

The atrium three-floor lobby and the rest of the lodge were built from huge logs and hewn timbers, and the lodge was designed in Swiss chalet style, opening in 1914. An assortment of animal heads, ranging from small birds to huge elk line the upper walls of the lobby, and unique lanterns are suspended from its high ceiling.

Visitors in the early 20th century traveled by Great Northern Railway to within several miles of the park, then by wagon or stagecoach to the west end of the lake. Boats then brought them the last several miles to the lodge. When the spectacular Going to the Sun Road was completed in 1932 the primary entrance was reversed to the land side of the lodge.