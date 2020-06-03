The Savings Game: Elliot Raphaelson: How to manage risk in investing

In a CNBC interview Marks recently said, “It took seven years to get back to the 2000 highs in 2007. It took 5 1/2 years to get back to the 2007 highs in late 2012. So, is it really appropriate that, given all the bad news in the world today, we should get back to the highs in only three months? That seems inappropriately positive.”

Recently, Warren Buffett was pretty positive about future long-term prospects of the economy. However, he is holding billions of dollars in cash and hasn’t committed to any new investments recently. He also recommended investors use the S&P index fund for equity investing.

I think the takeaway from Marks’ comments and Buffett’s decision to hold off reinvesting now is that investors should be cautious about new equity investing.

I recently wrote that investors holding a significant cash holding could start reinvesting very gradually in index equity funds, using “dollar-cost- averaging” perhaps over at least a one-year time frame. I think Marks’ comments and Buffett’s comments and cash holding support this position.