The Savings Game: Financial trouble and tapping retirement accounts

In times of financial stress, borrowing or withdrawing from retirement accounts are options, but should only be a last resort.
Because of the coronavirus, many individuals are facing loss of employment income and need to access some of their assets in order to meet normal expenses.
Think carefully before doing so. IRA expert Ed Slott points out that for people in debt or facing bankruptcy, funds maintained in 401(k)s and IRAs are generally protected from creditors under federal law, but any funds withdrawn become immediately exposed to creditors.
I will discuss the pros and cons of accessing assets from retirement accounts.
— Traditional IRA withdrawals: Loans from IRAs are not allowable under current regulations. Accordingly, withdrawals from IRA accounts, in general, is not an attractive option unless you can replace those assets in a short time frame. Generally, you have only 60 days to rollover assets taken from a traditional IRA back into an IRA. You are allowed to do only one rollover within 365 days if you receive the distribution directly. However, for 2020, there is an exception. If you have taken a required minimum distribution (RMD) in 2020, the IRS allows you to replace that withdrawal into your IRA as long as you do so by August 31, 2020. (This option is also available for RMDs taken from company retirement accounts.) The 365-day restriction does not apply in this situation. So, if you have already taken an RMD in 2020, that option is still available. If you don’t replace the funds within the allowable time frame, the pretax funds will be taxable, and a 10% early withdrawal penalty applies if you are younger than 59 1/2.
— Roth IRA withdrawals: Withdrawals from Roth IRA accounts should only be a last resort. That is because these funds have already been taxed, and withdrawing them sacrifices the opportunity for future income, capital gains and increases in value tax-free on those funds. As long as you are older than 59 1/2 and have maintained the account for five years, you have flexibility regarding all withdrawals.
— Loan options from company retirement plans: One advantage for individuals with short-term needs is that there is no restriction regarding the number of rollovers you can do in a one year period. However, unless you have taken RMDs this year, as is the case with IRAs, you only have 60 days to replace your withdrawal.
If you are not able to rollover the withdrawals in 60 days, if your plan allows this option, you can consider a longer-term loan. These loans are not taxable when taken, but if you don’t repay the loan at the time you terminate employment, you will face income tax liabilities, and if you are younger than 59 1/2 you will owe a 10% early withdrawal penalty. Naturally, you will lose the potential income and potential increase in value of these funds while the loan is outstanding.
The CARES Act allows company plans to double the maximum loan amount from $50,000 to $100,000 for affected individuals. (See coronavirus-related distributions below for definition of affected individuals.) This option is only available for loans taken by September 22, 2020 (180 days from the March 27 enactment of the CARES Act). The plan allows any loan repayments due between March 27 and December 31 to be suspended for one year. Interest does accrue. However, interest on loans is paid back to your retirement account.
— Coronavirus-related distributions: The CARES Act allows you to withdraw up to $100,000 penalty-free from your IRA or company plan during 2020 if you have been impacted by the virus. However, these withdrawals (known as CRDs) are taxable unless you are able to repay these withdrawals within a three-year period. To qualify for this program, the account owner, or the owner’s spouse or dependents, must have suffered adverse financial consequences from the loss of income related to the virus. Company plans are not obligated to grant CRDs.
Other early distribution withdrawal exceptions for those under 59 1/2 are discussed by Ed Slott at www.irahelp.com.
Elliot Raphaelson welcomes your questions and comments at raphelliot@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!