The Savings Game: Financial trouble and tapping retirement accounts

— Traditional IRA withdrawals: Loans from IRAs are not allowable under current regulations. Accordingly, withdrawals from IRA accounts, in general, is not an attractive option unless you can replace those assets in a short time frame. Generally, you have only 60 days to rollover assets taken from a traditional IRA back into an IRA. You are allowed to do only one rollover within 365 days if you receive the distribution directly. However, for 2020, there is an exception. If you have taken a required minimum distribution (RMD) in 2020, the IRS allows you to replace that withdrawal into your IRA as long as you do so by August 31, 2020. (This option is also available for RMDs taken from company retirement accounts.) The 365-day restriction does not apply in this situation. So, if you have already taken an RMD in 2020, that option is still available. If you don’t replace the funds within the allowable time frame, the pretax funds will be taxable, and a 10% early withdrawal penalty applies if you are younger than 59 1/2.