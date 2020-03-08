The spring-summer Land Trust hike season in Napa County

The many man-hours involved in planning and leading all of Land Trust of Napa County’s 60-80 guided outings each year can be accomplished only with the help of hard-working volunteers. Two of the many dedicated people who help make it happen are Bruce and Janet Ivey.

Since 2015, Bruce and Janet have led guided hikes to several places around the county and often are two of the first to fill in if another volunteer encounters a scheduling problem. Nature walks in the woods growing up in Michigan sparked an interest in hiking that eventually led them to mountain hikes as they moved west. Backpacking trips in the 1970s leading high school students in Montana put them on a path toward guiding others while they were outside enjoying nature.

More than 10 years ago, when they heard about the Land Trust’s campaign to conserve the Wildlake and Duff ranches, the Iveys made it a point to start volunteering for the Land Trust.

“We had hiked those properties before they were purchased by the Land Trust, and protecting them from development seemed a very worthwhile goal,” said Bruce Ivey.

With a new schedule of spring and summer hikes just published, the two long-time hike leaders have their eyes on a few favorites.