Napa Valley Museum Yountville explores the world of Surrealist art in two exhibitions opening on Saturday, with a reception from 5-7:30 p.m.
In the aftermath of World War I, a group of writers and artists led by André Breton formed a new movement they called Surrealism— “beyond the real.” Between 1939 and 1941, many of the giants of European Surrealism were forced to decamp to the United States to escape the impending war.
This displacement had a profound impact on a new generation of American art, and transformative effects on the émigrés themselves, whose reaction to their new environment — the landscape and lore of the new worlds — would result in some of the strongest and most groundbreaking work of their careers.
In the museum’s Main Gallery, “The Surrealist Revolution in America” examines the Surrealist revolution of thought and the role chance and choice played in the evolution of the avant-garde in America. The exhibition features original paintings, drawings and objects by Enrico Donati, Jimmy Ernst, David Hare, Gerome Kamrowski, Gordon Onslow Ford and Kurt Seligmann.
In the Spotlight and History Galleries, “Otherwhere,” the first comprehensive exhibition of Juanita Guccione, an intriguing “lost” figure in modern art, includes painting and sculpture by an artist of whom the art critic Michael Welzenbach wrote: “[Guccione’s] single-minded approach to her work, [her] willingness to follow its development wherever that might lead…locates [her] squarely among the few but formidable ranks of the modernist avant-garde – a group whose integrity and vision will not be seen again in this century.”
The two shows will be at the museum through Oct. 27.
“The Museum is so fortunate that Kendy Genovese is once again curating this exhibition, in partnership with the Museum’s in-house curatorial and design team,” said Laura Rafaty, executive director of the Napa Valley Museum. “It represents an extraordinary collection of paintings, drawings and objects by some of the giants of the Surrealism movement.
“We were so impressed by Kendy as we worked together to develop the recent ‘Picasso & the Masters of 20th Century Printmaking’ exhibition, and her spellbinding tours have been among our most popular programs ever,” Rafaty said.
“Kendy’s real passion is for Surrealism, and her stories of the political and social background underlying the Surrealist Movement, and the impact on the lives of these artists of their “exile” in the United States, was truly moving and inspiring.
Rafaty noted that Genovese is an expert on the work of the artist Juanita Guccione, “whose work is receiving a lot of attention right now from scholars and authors, and who is the subject of a new book written by four renowned art experts and historians.
“We were presented with an unprecedented opportunity to present the first really comprehensive exhibition of her work, paired with a conference we will host on Oct. 26-27 to coincide with the publication of the new Guccione book,” Rafaty said. “We will be gathering artists, collectors, academics, gallerists, curators and others in October to discuss ‘Rediscovering Women Artists,’ and the impact and influence of their work on others.”
All four of the book’s authors will present the new book at a round-table discussion during the conference, which will take place at the museum and at the Lincoln Theater, and will include live performance and films.
“Today, women are finally receiving recognition in the arts, but there is still a long way to go,” Rafaty said. “A recent study of the permanent collections of 18 prominent art museums in the US found that out of over 10,000 artists only 13% were female (nmwa.org/advocate/get-facts). And this is obviously a time of political uncertainty and upheaval, to which many artists are responding in ways similar to the Surrealists in their day. So we thought these two exhibitions are the right ones at the perfect time.”
The conference and exhibition are sponsored in part by a grant with the Napa County Board of Supervisors. The conference will be presented in partnership with the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater.
Admission to the opening celebration for both exhibitions is free for museum members and $20 for non-members, and includes wines by Gen7 Wines and light bites. Proceeds benefit the Napa Valley Museum Yountville’s 501 c (3) nonprofit arts and education programs. Tickets are available on the museum website: www.napavalleymuseum.org.
Regular Museum Admission for this exhibition is: $15: Adult (age 18-64); $7.50: Seniors (65 and older) and kids younger than 18. Admission is Free for Museum Members, residents of the California Veterans Home and Active Duty Military. The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 to 4 pm. On Opening Day, July 27, the museum will close at 3 p.m.