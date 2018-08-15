The Jarvis Foreign Film Series presents "The Third Murder," winner of six awards from the 2018 Japanese academy at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18.
Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, "The Third Murder" is a courtroom drama centered on the murder of a factory president.
Leading attorney Shigemori takes on the defense of murder-robbery suspect Misumi who served jail time for another murder 30 years ago.
Shigemori's chances of winning the case seem low. His client freely admits his guilt, despite facing the death penalty if he is convicted. As he digs deeper into the case, as he hears the testimonies of the victim's family and Misumi himself, the once confident Shigemori begins to doubt whether his client is the murderer after all.
G. Allen Johnson wrote in The San Francisco Chronicle, "The Third Murder" is an intriguing investigation into truth and the nature of justice. Those two aren't necessarily in sync." The film is in Japanese with English subtitles.
Tickets are $10. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For details, visit jarvisconservatory.com.