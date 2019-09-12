Whether you live in a house or an apartment, you may have found that old-fashioned vacuum cleaners with long cords are inconvenient to use, and a hassle to carry around your home for everyday cleaning. Today's lightweight, cordless vacuums offer more convenience and are much easier to use.
What should you look for in a cordless vacuum? Many shoppers consider price and brand affinity, but in the case of cordless vacuums, here's what you should look for:
Effectiveness
The most important question about any vacuum cleaner is - How well does it work? The first thing you'll want to look for is strong suction power. In the case of cordless vacuums, you'll also want to know how long it'll last before having to recharge it.
Suction power can be gauged by wattage, which ranges widely. For battery power, most cordless units run anywhere from 15 minutes to nearly an hour before recharging, depending on the size (including small handheld units). Another feature to consider is how long it will take for the battery to recharge, which might be four hours or more.
An example of a long-lasting, cordless vacuum with good suction power is the LG CordZero A9 Stick Vacuum. It offers 140 watts of suction power and a Power Punch nozzle attachment to deliver a burst of extra cleaning power for items like upholstered furniture and mattresses. In normal mode, it can last up to 80 minutes before recharging thanks to its two batteries that can be swapped out - letting you clean and charge at the same time.
Ease of use
Today's cordless vacuums are very portable, ranging in weight from around 5-10 pounds. To make carrying them around the house easier, look for a model that weighs closer to the lighter side of the spectrum.
While some models are designed so you have to continuously hold down a power button during use, look for models that have an on/off control that you don't need to keep holding while in use.
Meets the needs of your space
Think about how you will be using your cordless vacuum before choosing the right model. Do you need to clean hardwood floors, carpets or both? Do you need attachments for cleaning stairs, ledges, furniture or drapes?
Some units, like LG CordZero, can be used as either a stick vacuum or a handheld vacuum for quick clean-up jobs. It also comes with a telescopic wand and crevice tool for hard-to-reach spaces. Some models may come with an effective brush-roll attachment that can help clean up things like pet hair.
Effortless cleaning
While some models still use bags to hold dust and debris, most vacuums today are designed with a dust bin that needs to be periodically emptied. Look for models that hold a fair amount of debris before needing to be emptied, and that have dust bins that are easy to open for cleaning without having to get your hands dirty.
You'll also want a vacuum with a multi-step filtration system to effectively separate debris in the dust bin. HEPA filtration systems are ideal as they help to effectively trap and reduce the number of allergens that can escape into the air.
Easy to store
One big advantage of cordless vacuum cleaners is that they're smaller and easier to store. Many models are built with a combination storage dock and charging stand, so they can recharge every time you store them away. One unique feature of the LG CordZero is that you can choose from three different storage methods - wall-mount mode, self-standing mode or compact mode - depending on your needs.
Assessing exactly how you will use your vacuum cleaner, what features are necessary for you - plus where and how you want to store it - will help you find the best cordless vacuum for your needs.
