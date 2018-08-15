BERKELEY — Political unrest and power grabs collide with weak leadership and civil strife as the country fights against the threat of tyranny in California Shakespeare Theater’s “The War of the Roses,” which opens on Aug. 23 with performances through Sept. 15.
“The War of the Roses” is an evening of theater spanning four of William Shakespeare’s history plays, the Henry VI trilogy and “Richard III.” Presented as one action-packed evening, it delivers a fast-paced theatrical depiction of two powerful families, the Lancasters and the Yorks, and their decades-long fight for the English throne.
“The War of the Roses” is directed by Eric Ting, Cal Shakes artistic director, and features Bay Area favorite Danny Scheie as Richard.
“I’ve been hungry to tackle a history play since joining Cal Shakes,” Ting said. “‘The War of the Roses’ offered a perfect opportunity to work closely with Resident Dramaturg Philippa Kelly, and to not just investigate the world of Richard III, but to release so much of the high tragedy through an exploration of the Henry VI trilogy, which lays much of the groundwork for Richard’s rise to power.
“At the heart of this production are a series of questions: What makes a tyrant? What combination of circumstances paves the way for tyranny? And how is a society — a nation — culpable?”
“I must applaud Eric and Philippa for their astounding work,” Scheie said. “The one thing I have to bring to the table is my experience with Shakespeare, and I am so grateful for every hour I spent learning how to make his work come alive as I prepare for probably the largest role I have played—and one that couldn’t be more timely.”
Scheie’s previous work at Cal Shakes over the last 14 seasons has included Walter in “You Never Can Tell,” multiple roles in “Mystery of Irma Vep”; Dromio of Ephesus and Dromio of Syracuse (“Comedy of Errors); Bottom, Puck, Dogberry, Feste, Mercutio, Launcelot Gobbo, Gremio, Harlequin, Lord Foppington (Amy Freed’s “Restoration Comedy”); the Duchess of Berwick (“Lady Windermere’s Fan”); and multiple roles in “Hamlet,” “Nicholas Nickleby,” “Merry Wives of Windsor,” “An ideal husband” and “Pericles.” He is the former artistic director of Shakespeare Santa Cruz, where he acted and directed for 13 seasons.
Single tickets for The War of the Roses range from $20 to $92, with discounts available for seniors, youth, students, military families, persons age 30 and under, and groups. Prices, dates, titles, and artists are subject to change. For information or to charge tickets by phone with Visa, MasterCard, or American Express, call the Cal Shakes Box Office at 510-548-9666. Additional information and online ticketing are available at www.calshakes.org.
Grounds open two hours prior to show time for picnicking. Café and full bar are available on site.
The Bruns Amphitheater is at 100 California Shakespeare Theater Way, Orinda, just off Highway 24 at the California Shakespeare Theater Way/Wilder Road exit, one mile east of the Caldecott Tunnel. There is complimentary parking onsite.
Groups of 10 or more save $10 off the adult single ticket price; complimentary ticket available for groups of 15+. For more information, call 510-809-3290.
The War of the Roses Special Events
First Look, Saturday, Aug. 18, 7-9 p.m., Bruns Amphitheater: Get a first look at the production and hear from members of the artistic team days before performances begin. Free and open to the public.
Pay-What-You-Can Preview, Thursday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.
The first preview of each show is a special Pay-What-You-Can performance. Tickets are first-come, first-served, and available online through TodayTix or through the Cal Shakes Box Office starting at 10 a.m. the day of the performance, or starting at 6 p.m. at the Bruns Amphitheater Box Office.
Opening Night Post-Show Party, Saturday, Aug. 25, following the performance
Meet the Artists, Sunday, Aug. 26, following the 3 p.m. performance
Open-captioned performance, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.
Special seating and opening-captioning for deaf or hard of hearing patrons, who can read the text and dialogue on a digital screen. Purchase tickets for section A online calshakes.org or call the Box Office at 510-548-9666.
InSight Matinee, Sunday, Sept. 2 following the 3 p.m. matinee. Explore the world of the play through an informal dialogue with the production’s dramaturg. Free.
Grove Talks, 45 minutes before each performance. Free, informal 20-minute talks are held on site 45 minutes before every performance in the grove.