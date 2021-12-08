The Wine Press: Boisset acquires Rutherford’s Elizabeth Spencer Winery

The Boisset family has added Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford in Napa Valley to its collection of wineries and destinations.

Boisset’s purchase includes the Elizabeth Spencer wine portfolio of small-production wines from Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino, and its location on the Rutherford Cross Road, where the historic 1872 Post Office building welcomes guests into a boutique tasting room, outdoor gardens, and studio.

Founders and husband-and-wife team, Elizabeth Pressler and Spencer Graham each embarked on lifelong careers in the wine industry before ever meeting. After they married, they established their bonded winery in 1998, combining their names, Elizabeth and Spencer, to reflect their committed partnership.

“For more than 20years, Elizabeth and Spencer have pursued their passion to create a community of loyal wine lovers with Elizabeth’s exquisite hospitality and generosity of spirit and Spencer’s viticultural curiosity," said Jean-Charles Boisset.

"The destination they have created in the heart of Rutherford speaks to their vision, steeped in history with a welcoming environment at the crossroads of history. We are honored to be entrusted to carry forward with their vision and look forward to contributing our inspiration to the phenomenal journey they began. We are enthralled with the dynamic site they created, imbued with history at the vital crossroads of Napa Valley and their strong family culture, from growers to customers.”

Spencer Graham said, “We are delighted to leave our brand and property in the very experienced hands of Jean-Charles Boisset and the Boisset Collection," and Elizabeth Pressler added, “Elizabeth Spencer Winery will continue to grow and prosper with such a seasoned new owner who has an enduring passion for wine with an international perspective and a deep appreciation for history and a sense of place."

“We love Napa Valley… we want to be in every village of our valley; and as a Frenchman, Rutherford has been a dream of mine for many years … It breathes the story of wine and the origins of this great valley,” Boisset said. “The 1872 brick post office building is a gem of Napa’s history and we intend to continue to be its steward, as Elizabeth and Spencer have done so well.”

Boisset’s family-owned portfolio comprises properties in France and California including Burgundy, Beaujolais, Jura, the Rhône Valley, Provence, the South of France, the Russian River Valley, Sonoma, and Napa.

Boisset, a long-time champion of certified sustainable, organic and biodynamic practices, said Elizabeth Spencer aligns with the same commitment. An advocate for American wine history, he has restored the Buena Vista Winery and Oakville Grocery, with a forthcoming project at Calistoga Depot, in addition to two wine museums at Buena Vista Winery and the 1881 Napa Museum at the Oakville Wine Merchant.

Wags N Wine in Yountville

Waggin Trails Rescue Foundation hosts Wags N Wine Holiday Celebration and on Friday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St.

Well-behaved, four-legged dogs are invited to bring their humans to this festive fundraiser for the non-profit Waggin’ Trails Rescue Foundation.

The group rescues animals from shelters throughout California and finds them new homes in partnering states and Western Canada where shelters are less impacted.

The party will include wine and food tastings, music, personalized ornaments, an appearance from Santa.

More information about Waggin' Tails is at www.waggintrailsrescue.com.