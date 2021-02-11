The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley wine community

Calistoga’s Tank Garage Winery is once again able to host outdoor tastings. Availability is now open for Lubrication Tastings at $30 per person.
Tank Garage Winery, located in a 1930s-era gas station, offers “one-off” wine releases that will only ever be made once, with cool labels and stories to match.
Tank’s latest wine blends are safely served in their converted outdoor tasting area with tables and umbrellas.
Can’t make it to Tank Garage Winery right now? Bring the Tank Garage Winery experience to your home with a one-hour private Virtual Tasting! Learn about their unique varieties, vineyards, winemaking methods and worst break-up stories with a member of Tank’s team. The tasting kits start at $117 for three wines.
More information is at tankgaragewinery.com.
New officers for Appellation St. Helena
Appellation St. Helena has announced its 2021 board officers.
Incoming board president, Katie Hayne Simpson, owner of Chase Cellars in St. Helena, has served on the Board for 1½ years. The board secretary is Seth Goldfarb, who is the GM at Anomaly Vineyards in St. Helena. The board CFO is Claire Hobday, the CFO at C. Mondavi & Sons in St. Helena.
New to the board are Sylvia Taplin, Taplin Vineyards, and Julia Jinks, Raymond Vineyards.
The other board members are Myriah Mutrux, Hall Wines; George Watson, One Vineyards Jack Pagendarm, Korte Ranch; Lesley Keffer Russell, Saint Helena Winery; Dave Yewell, Yewell Family Vineyards; Torey Battuello, Battuello Vineyards; Eric Risch, Pellet Estate and Shannon Salvestrin, Salvestrin Winery.
Outgoing board president is Lesley Russell, who served in that position for the last five years and is responsible for the operations and strategic direction of Saint Helena Winery.
The St. Helena AVA and consists of 50 winery members and 25 grape growers. It comprises roughly 12,000 acres, of which approximately 6,800 are planted to grapes, more than any other AVA in the Napa Valley. More than 400 different vineyards are located within the appellation.
Grape growing in the St. Helena appellation dates back to the Mexican land grants in the 1840s when General Vallejo gave Edward Bale a wedding gift of property. Bale and his bride promptly planted a vineyard on their property. By 1880, more than 100 people were making wine in St. Helena. The most frequently cultivated grapes are Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Syrah, Zinfandel, and Sauvignon Blanc.
More information is at appellationsthelena.com.
The Rosé Competition is onBob Ecker, Napa Valley-based wine writer and founder of The Rosé Competition in 2013, and Shari Gherman, president of the American Fine Wine Competition, are accepting submissions for THE Rosé Competition 2021. This will be the 8th edition of this wine competition.
This competition will take place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on June 18. Social distancing, mask-wearing and other hygienic measures will be in place for all judges, staff and volunteers.
The fee is $65 per wine entered. Registered wines will be accepted April 5 through June 5
Both international and domestic rosé wines are invited to participate. This includes still, sparkling, and sweet wines.
They require four bottles of each wine entered, two for the competition, one for the “Fifty Shades of Pink” fundraising event taking place on Saturday, June 19, and one signed bottle for promotion and fund raising at the charity auction.
In the past thirteen years, AFWC and THE Rosé Competition have donated more than $1,100,000 to charity.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Shari Gherman at shari@afwcandgala.com or call 561-504-0206.
