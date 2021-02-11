The Wine Press: News from the Napa Valley wine community

The Rosé Competition is onBob Ecker, Napa Valley-based wine writer and founder of The Rosé Competition in 2013, and Shari Gherman, president of the American Fine Wine Competition, are accepting submissions for THE Rosé Competition 2021. This will be the 8th edition of this wine competition.

This competition will take place in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on June 18. Social distancing, mask-wearing and other hygienic measures will be in place for all judges, staff and volunteers.

The fee is $65 per wine entered. Registered wines will be accepted April 5 through June 5

Both international and domestic rosé wines are invited to participate. This includes still, sparkling, and sweet wines.

They require four bottles of each wine entered, two for the competition, one for the “Fifty Shades of Pink” fundraising event taking place on Saturday, June 19, and one signed bottle for promotion and fund raising at the charity auction.

In the past thirteen years, AFWC and THE Rosé Competition have donated more than $1,100,000 to charity.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Shari Gherman at shari@afwcandgala.com or call 561-504-0206.