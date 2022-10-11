The wine press

Cocktails & Costumes at Wilfred’s Lounge

Wilfred’s Lounge, Napa Valley’s only Tiki bar and restaurant, invites locals and visitors alike to “get in the spooky spirit and kick off Halloween island-style” on Friday, Oct. 28 from noon to 11 p.m.

The all-day Cocktails & Costumes event will feature a sangria-based drink special called Red Death, created at Wilfred’s and served in a festive Halloween Skull mug. Costumes are encouraged.

At the event, Wilfred’s proprietor, Nat Komes, who is also general manager of Flora Springs Winery, will celebrate the annual release of the winery’s All Hallows’ Eve Cabernet Franc. Komes began making this wine 13 years ago as a tribute to Napa Valley’s ghost wineries. Each vintage features a unique, Halloween-themed label; a bat hovers over a night harvesting crew in this year’s release from 2020, which will be available by the glass or bottle.

To top off the fun, The Greasy Gills from Oakland will play instrumental twangy rock ‘n roll from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. To guarantee a table during the live music, guests are encouraged to make reservations for dinner. Seating at the bar is first come, first served.

Wilfred’s Lounge is open five days a week, Wednesday-Saturday from 12 noon to 11 pm (kitchen closes at 9pm) and Sundays from 11am to 11 pm. Reservations are not required but are encouraged and can be made by calling (707) 690-9957. Wilfred’s menu includes island-inspired small and large plates, traditional and creative Tiki cocktails, a full bar as well as wine and beer. More at www.wilfredslounge.com.