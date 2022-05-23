The Wine Press

Louis M. Martini Winery is unveiling a new food and wine experience in their restored Underground Cellar, an 85-year-old barrel cellar that pays tribute to the Martini family’s old-world heritage.
The tasting features a four-course rotating menu of culinary delights prepared by executive chef Aaron Meneghelli, paired with Louis M. Martini’s small production wines, including the pinnacle of the portfolio, Lot No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon.
The cost is $325 per person or $250 per person for Wine Club members. www.exploretock.com/louismartini/experience