The WIne Press
A man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank in Napa Thursday afternoon was arrested within minutes of the theft, police reported.
Napa County and Hundred Acre Wine Group, Inc. are locked in a legal battle involving county conservation rules.
The next wave of storms expected to cross Northern California has triggered a flood watch for the North Bay region, including Napa County, through Tuesday.
BottleRock Napa Valley's 10th year leads with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran
BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 has announced the lineup for the festival taking place May 26-28. Headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran.
Shackford’s of Napa has reopened and at a spot not far from the original.
Napa County expects in January to release a decision on on the proposed, controversial Le Colline vineyard project.
Mary's Pizza Shack announced on Saturday that it has permanently closed its Napa restaurant.
The easing of the Napa River's outlook comes as officials reopened the flood gates at Napa's Oxbow Commons flood bypass for the first time in three days.
Traffic in Napa County was diverted early Monday morning on Highway 29 in American Canyon.
The hazardous weather bearing down on Northern California has flooded overwhelmed rivers and creeks, toppled trees and knocked out power to a storm-weary region. It also could be a short-term drought buster.