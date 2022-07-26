The Wine Press

Vinlandia Market features NVC wines

Vintagelandia Market will host a wine garden on Aug,20, serving wine flights and wine by the glass from the Napa Valley College Teaching Vineyard and Winery.

Held every third Saturday, the market features a mix vintage, antiques, arts, and crafts, with local music, food and wine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wine garden and live music by singer-songwriter Lindsay Gang from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Napa Valley College, South Campus, Parking Lot D, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558

2022 Dates: August 20, September 17, October 15, November 19, December 17

More information about the market is available at:

Instagram: @vintagelandiamarket

More information about the Napa Valley College Teaching Vineyard and Winery is available at:

Napa Valley College Teaching Vineyard and Winery will partner with Vintagelandia Market to offer a wine garden featuring wine tasting and wines by-the-glass from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Held in the parking lot next to the winery crush deck, the market offers a mix of vintage wares and craft merchants with food and live music. The winery will set up the wine garden and serve on the crush deck, near the food area with singer-songwriter Lindsay Gang as the featured musician.

Market founder Leah McNally says, “Partnering with the Napa Valley College Teaching Vineyard and Winery to sell their wines is an ideal opportunity for both us. I’m excited to help support the program and to give shoppers a great experience. We plan to make the wine garden a regular feature at the Market.”

Vintagelandia Market was founded by American Canyon resident Leah McNally as a place for artists, makers, vintage and antique sellers to showcase their wares to locals and visitors to Napa Valley, and as a place for the community to gather and shop. It features a curated mix of new and returning merchants and craftspeople with food and wine on the third Saturday of each month. Admission and parking are free.