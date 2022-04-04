The Wine Press

Frank Family Vineyards Pledges to Plant 150,000 Trees in Partnership with

the Arbor Day Foundation

Each Blanc de Blancs Purchase Will Plant 6 Trees this April

(March 31, 2022; Calistoga, Calif.)— In honor of the 150th anniversary of the Arbor Day Holiday, Frank Family Vineyards Founders Rich and Leslie Frank are pleased to announce that the winery’s upcoming “Frank for a Cause” campaign will benefit the Arbor Day Foundation, the world’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to planting trees. Throughout the month of April, the winery will donate 20% of proceeds from each bottle of 2015 Blanc de Blancs ($55) sold directly through the winery’s website. For every bottle sold, an estimated six trees will be planted in areas along the West Coast recently affected by wildfires. To purchase the wine, click here.

“The entire West Coast has suffered from a heightened number of wildfires in recent years. From the Napa Valley to the Willamette Valley, reforestation is now a top priority, and our winery is excited to partner with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees and help create a greener future for everyone,” says Leslie Frank.

Frank Family Vineyards has been 100% third-party certified by Napa Green in the vineyard and winery since 2014, a benchmark achievement that the winery upholds year-over-year through a continual commitment to sustainability. Charitable giving is another core value for Frank Family, and the winery has conducted six “Frank for a Cause” campaigns in the last five years raising over $100,000 to benefit non-profit organizations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Feeding America, Autism Speaks, the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good Campaign and the Humane Society of the United States.

“Working alongside organizations like Frank Family Vineyards is a key component in our ability to do what we do best,” says Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Trees and forests are helping to solve some of the most pressing issues people and the planet are facing today and environmental action requires a tremendous amount of teamwork, which is why we are so thrilled to have Frank Family on board to help.”

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees.

For more information about the Arbor Day Foundation, please visit www.arborday.org.

About Frank Family Vineyards

Frank Family Vineyards was founded in 1992 by former Disney Studios President, Rich Frank. Through tireless work, focus and engagement with trade and consumers alike, he and his wife Leslie, a former Emmy-award winning broadcast news journalist, gradually built the winery over the years, making it one of today’s most successful California wineries. First constructed as the Historic Larkmead Winery in 1884, the stone building on Frank Family’s property is the third oldest in the Napa Valley and appears on the National Register of Historical Places. Today, Frank Family Vineyards sources from 380 acres of estate vineyards in the Napa Valley. Frank Family's Carneros Chardonnay ($38), Carneros Pinot Noir ($38), Napa Valley Zinfandel ($38) and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($58) are distributed nationally.

For more information about Frank Family Vineyards, visit www.frankfamilyvineyards.com