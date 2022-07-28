The Wine Press

Newton Vineyard Opens New Tasting Room in Calistoga

Calistoga, Napa Valley, July 28, 2022—Newton Vineyard now welcomes guests for luxurious, by-appointment wine tasting experiences at its new tasting room located at The Winery at Brasswood, 1171 Tubbs Lane in Calistoga. Nestled amid Napa’s northern mountain ranges and overlooking verdant vineyards, the new space is also home to Newton’s winemaking operations.

Private, hosted tastings are offered seven days a week at 10 am, 12 noon and 2 pm, by appointment. Visitors will explore four of Newton’s iconic, mountain wines—including flagship red blend Newton The Puzzle, which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year—along with one single vineyard Chardonnay and two single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignons. The cost is $100 per person (one to six guests maximum) and duration is approximately one hour.

Newton wines showcase the terroir of their mountain estates and Carneros vineyards, delivering a lively balance of bright freshness and ripe Napa fruit. Exclusive Newton library and cellar-door wines will also be available for purchase, with the option to personalize their wooden cases.

The tasting room launch is a welcome step forward for Newton on its journey to recover from the impact of the 2020 Glass Fire, which brought the loss of the winery operations and all but four acres of the estate vineyard on Spring Mountain. The first new vines have gone into the ground and a 10-year replant strategy is underway, while winemaking takes place at the new, state-of-the-art Calistoga facility adjacent to the tasting room, where the team is busy preparing the next vintage. Plans for rebuilding at the former winery site are in development.

For more information and reservations, please visit https://www.newtonvineyard.com/en-US/our-experiences/

For bookings for groups larger than 6 persons, please email winery@newtonvineyard.com