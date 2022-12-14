Erin and Adam Simms – “won” the bid for the bottle at the recent Queen of the Valley Foundation’s Generous Heart Gala and will be presented with it by Warren at a luncheon to be held this Friday at Far Niente. We will have photographers there to capture the moment and we were hoping you might be interested in interviewing the Simms about how they plan to enjoy the wine.
The World in a Glass
- SASHA PAULSEN
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 39-year-old Napa man died from injuries suffered in a single-car crash Saturday evening, police reported.
Vallejo's 24th homicide of the year left behind an "absolute hero" in its wake: Bob Sundin, a Napan and Marine.
Police shut down a Napa street for an hour Wednesday while arresting two people and recovering an unlicensed rifle and ammunition, according t…
Napans can soon see the city’s Lighted Art Festival – the full festival, parade, projectors and all.
Far Niente Wine Estates runs Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel wineries in Napa Valley. A new Bella Union winery is coming.
Napa’s Foodshed Take Away has turned longtime customers into new owners.
Napa Police reported the arrests of two men and a woman Sunday morning after an attempt to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Napa's Bistro Don Giovanni and Yountville's Bistro Jeanty made the reservation service's "Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America" list for 2022.
The Napa Christmas Parade, scheduled to take place Saturday evening in downtown Napa, has been canceled due to weather.
Nighttime snow north of Calistoga shut down Highway 29 in the direction of Lake County late Sunday night into early Monday morning, CHP reported.