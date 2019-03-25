When Taylor Bartolucci, the artistic director of Lucky Penny Productions, introduced their latest show, “Bingo! The Musical,” she said, “I hope you enjoy this ridiculous little show.”
Ridiculous it may have been, but it was lots and lots of fun. In fact, the voices were so compelling, the jokes so well timed, that the cast had the audience howling right from the start.
The play centers on three women who are obsessed with bingo. Vern, played by Daniela Innocenti Beem, is a tall, rough-talking vamp with a wicked tongue who shoots insults every which way. Honey, played by Shannon Rider, is a ditzy blond with a squeaky voice whose innocence -- or stupidity -- leads to enormous laughs. Patsy, played by Sarah Lundstrom, is a highly superstitious and demure gweeb in overalls who prays to the Bingo gods every time a number is called.
The play takes place in a VFW gall in the fictional town of Hamerin, Pennsylvania. And that is something Bartolucci got just right. I didn’t know if they even make them anymore, but they found a bingo board that lights up the numbers that have been called, something I hadn’t realized was a fixture in Bingo halls everywhere until I sat down and saw the set. They also brought in a real-life ball machine that juggles the balls until the caller presses a button and reads the one that was randomly selected.
Sam, the caller, a highly regarded position in the Bingo hall, is played by portly and lovable Tim Setzer. At one point, calling out the numbers becomes so strenuous, he gets “caller’s arm” and is unable to pick up the balls to read them. Can you imagine? How hard is it to read a number off a ball? But the very absurdity of it was what made everyone laugh.
Then, Honey, who is in love with Sam, volunteers to take his place, but really it’s just an opportunity for her to get close to Sam. At one point, she strategically drops her dobber -- what a Bingo player marks the squares with -- right underneath Sam’s crotch and has to seductively slide down his front in order to retrieve it.
When you come to your seat before the show, Bartolucci has placed a little clipboard with a bingo card on it, and a dobber conveniently attached by a rubber band to the clipboard. The action paused three times, the lights came up, and the entire audience played Bingo, which is a great bit of fun. When someone won, Minnie, the organizer of the Bingo night, who is played by a loveable, grandmotherly Karen Pinomaki, would reach into her apron and pull out a Bingo key chain as a prize for the winner.
The characters knew the script so well, there was a point when two people won Bingo at the same time, but only one was called out. They started the next song, but then stopped because the audience insisted that they recognize this other winner. When they took the Bingo card from her, they went to verify that all the numbers she marked had been called. But Sam had already, he said, “dropped his balls.” Vern, without missing a beat said, “They finally fell, eh?”and the audience roared. That is serendipitous humor you can only get on the stage from actors who know their characters well.
The star of the show is clearly Vern, around whom the action revolves. Fifteen years ago, she had a falling out with Bernice, played by Jennifer Brookman, who is now in the hospital with a disease that requires AB negative blood, one of the rarest of blood types.
The falling out happened because Bernice took a Bingo card that ended up winning a big prize. Vern resents Bernice for winning the game with a card Vern should have gotten. And, since Bingo is the end all, be all, Vern doesn’t speak to Bernice for 15 years. That is until Alison, Bernice’s daughter, played by a cute, diminutive Pilar Gonzalez, comes for a visit.
Of all the 18 musical numbers,-- Alison’s definitely stole the show. Her character is an actress in a musical production based on “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” called “Cuckoo!” She plays Nurse Ratched.
Patsy, Honey and Vern convince her to sing Nurse Ratched’s song from the musical and it is damn funny. Gonzalez’ Alison is a rock star who sings with passion and force about the finer points, good and bad -- but mostly bad -- about being an evil nurse overseeing a bunch of crazies. The best part of it was when the Honey, Patsy, Vern and Minnie come in wearing straight jackets and twirling their sleeves, making them look like walking white pinwheels. We all laughed hysterically at the idea of someone so crazy they need to be restrained, dancing like a bird.
The most powerful voice in the show was Innocenti Beem’s Vern. When she opened the play with “Girls Night Out,” I knew we were in for a treat. She was like a diesel freight train, blasting through the night. She is perfectly cast as a hard-nosed, hard-smoking, white-trash battle axe.
Lundstrom’s Patsy, on the other hand, is at her best when she is kookily obsessing over her Bingo game. She brings an entire bag of good luck charms, and, at one point, a box of Lucky Charms, and sets them around her Bingo card. Then, with a wave of her arms, in a wistful, dreamy voice she says, “Spirit guides that live within, don’t let any of them win!” as if there is a Bingo God that lords over VFW halls everywhere.
These characters are passionate about a game that requires no skill and whose stakes are notoriously low. But that is what makes it funny. It’s Vern’s competitiveness, Patsy’s obsessive superstition and Minnie’s carnival barker sensationalism over this trivial little game that makes the show a joy to see.
If you are scarred from having been forced to sit through your grandmother’s Bingo game in a VFW hall as a kid, this send-up of that oh-so-geriatric game will have you howling. If you’re an avid Bingo player yourself, prepared to be laughed...with. You’ll have a great time poking fun at your own hokey, but wholesome, pastime.