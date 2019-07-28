If you haven't been following our new They Served With Honor series, I encourage you to do so. It's turned out to be quite interesting and popular - and personally satisfying for me to prepare.
Every week through mid-September, we'll be profiling a veteran who lives in Napa County. We're trying to get as broad a cross-section of eras and services as we can.
Since we're rather short on staff, I am doing the stories myself, which is not something I get to do a whole lot anymore as editor. It's a big job, but so far I am finding it incredibly rewarding.
Why? Because the people I have met and the stories they have told have been fascinating. And the reception for the first installments have been phenomenal.
We started with Chris Rubio, a Vietnam veteran living on Rutherford. He told a compelling story of how a sudden draft notice upended a carefree life he was building in Napa. He went from a freewheeling teen to a married man on the way to Vietnam almost overnight. And he came back a changed man.
Chris and I spent less than two hours together, but when I left, it was like parting from an old friend. And he later told me that the outpouring of love and attention from the community after the article has been overwhelming. "It's like I got the parade I never had" when he first got home, he told me.
That is the kind of thing we journalists live to hear.
Our second installment profiles Napa's Rita Iadarola, who served as a Navy nurse in both World War II and Korea. She's a charming and gracious lady who vividly recalls how the Second World War transformed her from a sheltered Ohio girl into a world-wise naval officer in charge of ward full of wounded men. And she tells of her surprise at learning only later how important her service was in a critical hour of the Korean War.
And she had a pretty cute love story arising from her military service as well.
We're still trying to finalize the lineup of veterans we will profile. We've had many great suggestions - far more than we could ever write about - but if you know of a great local veteran story, let me know.