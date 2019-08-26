Here are some great value wines for casual late-summer sipping. Our greatest value this week is a delicious sauvignon blanc from Chile, which happens to be kosher and vegan. We also have two delightful wines - a rosso and rosato - from Tuscany, and an old-vine garnacha from Spain to match those grilled sausages from your cookout.
GREAT VALUE
Lion & Dove Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Two stars
Curico Valley, Chile, $12
Here's a tasty sauvignon blanc, without the aggressive grassiness the grape can often show. Instead, it offers nice flavors of orchard fruit. At room temperature, it also has intriguing bitter aromas, sort of like a nice vermouth. The bitterness softens with a moderate chill (don't we all?). Bonus: it's kosher. And vegan. Alcohol by volume: 13%.
GREAT VALUE
Ali Red Wine 2016
2.5 stars
Tuscany, Italy, $15
This is a lovely Tuscan red that you will want to enjoy this often with pasta, pizza, burgers and stews. Look for flavors of dried cherries and cocoa, with some smoky notes and savory herbs. ABV: 13%.
GREAT VALUE
Ali Sangiovese Rosato 2018
2.5 stars
Tuscany, $15
What a pretty rosé! Bright flavors of strawberries and mint, with a lovely dry, fruity finish. This is delicious by itself, but you can pair it with appetizers or light meals such as salads. I suggest lunch on the patio. ABV: 12.5%.
Paradise Springs Virginia Nana's Rosé 2018
2 stars
Virginia, $24
From Paradise Springs in Clifton, this Virginia rosé is pale pink in color with light aromas and flavors of watermelon and raspberry. Paradise Springs also has an outpost in Santa Barbara County, California, where it produces a delicious rosé from grenache called Pink Ash ($29), commemorating wildfires that threatened wine country last year, with a label painted by actor Billy Zane. ABV: 11.5%.
GREAT VALUE
Burgo Viejo Old Vine Garnacha 2016
Two stars
Rioja, Spain, $13
Spicy blackberry jam, spiked with wild herbs. That's this juicy garnacha, which wants to wash down the burgers or sausages from your late-summer cookouts. ABV: 13.5%.