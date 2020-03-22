This is what we're here for

As has happened in previous disasters in recent years, people are flocking to the Register for timely and important information. Last week alone, we had more than a million page views by about 700,000 unique viewers. Almost all of that came from stories about the coronavirus.

As we've done before, we're offering disaster-related coverage outside our normal paywall, so subscribers and non-subscribers alike can have access to information about this potentially life-threatening situation.

But we're also reminding those non-subscribers that, if they are finding value in what they are reading, they should consider subscribing. Local journalism matters in situations like these.

And what also matters in situations like these is the support from you, our subscribers, our members.

Even in the best of times, we rely on your support to keep the lights on. And these are not the best of times - many of our advertisers are facing devastating economic losses because of the shutdown of most business. That means even more pressure on our advertising revenue, which is still a critical part of our budget.