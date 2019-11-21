Here are the best-sellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2019 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (Putnam) Last week: _
2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 2
3. “Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child (Delacorte) Last week: 1
4. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) Last week: 4
5. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: 5
6. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House) Last week: 11
7. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper) Last week: 8
8. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) Last week: 9
9. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday) Last week: 310. “The Andromeda Evolution” by Michael Crichton and Daniel H. Wilson (Harper) Last week: _
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street) Last week: 1
2. “With All Due Respect” by Nikki R. Haley (St. Martin’s) Last week: _
3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier” by Ree Drummond (Morrow) Last week: 4
4. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel) Last week: 2
5. “The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History” by Lee Smith (Center Street) Last week: 31
6. “Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family” by Mitch Albom (Harper) Last week: 3
7. “Me: Elton John Official Autobiography” by Elton John (Holt) Last week: 7
8. “It’s All in Your Head” by Russ (Harper Design) Last week: _
9. “Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated” by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, Ethan Becker, John Becker and Megan Scott (Scribner) Last week: _
10. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown) Last week: 6