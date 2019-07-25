Porchfest returns
More than 100 bands and musicians playing at porches in Napa’s Old Town east of Fuller Park on Sunday, July 28.
The center for food is Fuller Park, with many food trucks assembled including Squeeze Inn Hamburgers, Phat Salads, Marks the Spot, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Kona Ice, Go Bananas, Tacos Michoacana, Pico Modern Tacquería and That’s My Dog.
Get a schedule of music and map at www.napaporchfest.org.
New at Napa Valley Museum
“The Surrealist Revolution” in America opens on July 27 at Napa Valley Museum.
This exhibition presents groundbreaking original paintings, drawings and objects by giants of the Surrealist movement in America, including Enrico Donati, Jimmy Ernst, David Hare, Gerome Kamrowski, Gordon Onslow Ford and Kurt Seligmann.
Also opening on July 27 is “Juanita Guccione: Otherwhere.”
This first comprehensive exhibition of Juanita Guccione, one of the most intriguing “lost” figures in modern art, includes painting and sculpture, with a related Rediscovering Women Artists conference happening in October.
The opening celebration begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. It’s free for museum members and $20 for non-members.
The Napa Valley Museum is at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. Information is at napavalleymuseum.org.
Home Winemakers Classic
The 36th home winemakers classic Fundraiser for the Dry Creek-Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department is 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27,
This event, dubbed “the poor man’s wine auction,” features home winemakers who pour their wines and share their insights.
A silent auction features the best Napa Valley has to offer in wines, wine tours, balloon rides, and more. Harlan, Chateau Potelle, Far Niente, Mayacamus, Turnbull, Benessere and Laird are among the wineries who support the event with donations.
This 36th annual event benefits the Dry Creek-Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department. Next year, the Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council, will be the new host of the event.
Advance tickets are $45. Tickets are $55 at the door on the day of the event at www.homewinemakersclassic.com.
The CIA at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa.
Napa Valley Youth Symphony String Ensemble concert
Jarvis Conservatory presents the Napa Valley Youth Symphony String Ensemble concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.
After a week-long summer strings intensive seminar, members of the Napa Youth Chamber Ensemble accompany the seminar students for an evening of classical music.
Music director Yasushi Ogura coordinates the concert. The program includes Dvorak’s string quartet “American,” Bach’s Brandenburg #3, Beethoven’s String Trio #1, Telemann’s Trio Sonata C minor and Haydn’s “Serenade”
Tickets are $15. The house opens at 6:30 for general seating. Visit nvyso.org for more information
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For details, call 255-5445 or visit www.jarvisconservatory.com
Crush MS at Reid Family Vineyards
The sixth annual Crush MS fundraiser is 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, on at Reid Family Vineyards.
Reid Family Vineyards will be transformed into festive arena of food, wine and music for the summer celebration, which includes a symposium on research on multiple sclerosis. The symposium, 2-3 p.m., is “The History and Future of Wellness Interventions in MS Management” presented by Brian Hutchinson, executive director at the Dignity Health MS Achievement Center
Wine tasting is 3-6 p.m.
Tickets are $80 at
Reid Family Vineyards is at 1020 Borrette Lane, Napa.