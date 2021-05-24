**Courtesy Post** This is Thomas O'Malley. He's a 1 year, almost 2 year old brown and white tabby. He's neutered,... View on PetFinder
The Napa model railroad society's lengthy battle to stay at the Expo reached the end of the line Friday.
The motorcyclist crossed into the path of a truck, the CHP said.
Two top officers in the Napa County Sheriff's Office are likely to face each other in the June 2022 election: Undersheriff Jon Crawford and Capt. Oscar Ortiz, currently serving as chief of American Canyon Police.
The CHP said a motorcycle and a truck collided head-on.
The defendant has been incarcerated since his 1987 crime in Vacaville.
Backup units were called in from Napa, American Canyon and Vallejo as black smoke poured from the two-story structure at Bronco Wine storage center in south Napa.
Critics of the home co-ownership company Pacaso held a protest Saturday in St. Helena.
Calistoga's Charlotte Williams has started a business renting out goats to graze through Napa Valley's abundant underbrush, reducing the fuel that feeds wildfires.
Napa County and California will lift mask mandates June 15, the date California expects to fully reopen its economy. Officials hope to bolster local vaccination rates until then.
The viral spoof is based on the Talking Heads' '80s song: “Burning Down the House."
