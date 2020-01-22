The Next Generation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m
Empress Theatre
330 Virginia St., Vallejo
Tickets
Reserved seating: $70-$200
Dessert reception: $35
Box office: 707-552-2400
Principal Artists
Pene Pati was described by Opera Online as “the most exceptional tenor discovery of the last decade.” Aside from his early appearances with the San Francisco Opera, he has performed with the Opéra National de Bordeaux, Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater, the Auckland Philharmonic, Cincinnati’s Matinée Musicale Series and the Société d’art vocal de Montreal.
Alex Boyer has sung major roles in productions by the San Jose, San Francisco, Dallas, Island City, West Edge, Idaho and Livermore Valley opera companies. He is an alumnus of the Merola Opera Program, the Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program for Singers, and is a recipient of the Mario Lanza Scholarship Award.
Tenor Christopher Oglesby, like Boyer, has performed with the San Francisco, Dallas and West Edge opera companies and was a participant in the Merola Opera Program. In addition, he has performed with the Utah Opera and the Utah Symphony, and is a recipient of a Richard C. Gold Career Grant.
Maestro Thomas Conlin, a Napa resident for the past several years, is a Grammy-winning symphony and opera conductor with decades of international performances and recordings. His long list of appearances includes both resident and guest conducting roles with some of the world’s most prestigious orchestras in North and South America, Europe and the Far East.