Tired of all that sourdough? It's time for a new obsession — homemade barbecue sauce

Now, the important thing about these three ingredients is the ratios. You’ll want to play around to see what you like, but I usually go with 8:1:1 for the ketchup, vinegar and brown sugar. That means for a pint of ketchup, it’s a quarter cup each of the other two. Taste as you go, and, when you find the right balance, you can move on to your flavoring ingredients.

The list of flavoring ingredients is long, long, long. Everything from aromatic vegetables like onions and garlic to spices like cumin and paprika to jarred condiments like mustard, Worcestershire and hot sauce. My advice is to find a trusted recipe source and start with that.

If you’re using aromatic vegetables, I’d recommend sweating or sauteing them in oil before adding. Or, you can go the totally easy route (as I did in the accompanying recipe) and use the granulated versions.

Now, let us not forget that barbecue — regardless of its point of origin — is achieved with glowing coals and burning wood rather than, say, the benign heat of an electric oven. As such, we associate barbecue with the flavor of smoke. Even if you’re not cooking with actual fire, though, you can get that smoky flavor just with your barbecue sauce. Try adding a few drops of liquid smoke to your sauce, or use smoked paprika or smoked salt or pepper instead of their nonsmoked counterparts.