Today's highlight

On June 24, 1497, the first recorded sighting of north America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.

On this date

In 1509, Henry Viii was crowned king of England; his wife, Catherine of Aragon, was crowned queen consort.

In 1807, a grand jury in Richmond, Virginia, indicted former Vice president Aaron Burr on charges of treason and high misdemeanor (he was later acquitted).

In 1939, the Southeast Asian country Siam changed its name to Thailand. (it went back to being Siam in 1945, then became Thailand once again in 1949.)

In 1940, France signed an armistice with Italy during World War ii.

In 1946, Fred M. Vinson was sworn in as the 13th chief justice of the united States, succeeding the late Harlan F. Stone.

In 1948, Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin airlift.

In 1957, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Roth v. united States, ruled 6-3 that obscene materials were not protected by the First amendment.

In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger — carrying America's first woman in space, Sally K. ride — coasted to a safe landing at Edwards air Force Base in California.

In 1992, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, strengthened its 30year ban on officially sponsored worship in public schools, prohibiting prayer as a part of graduation ceremonies.

In 2015, a federal judge in Boston formally sentenced Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 terror attacks. (a federal appeals court later threw out the sentence; the Supreme Court reinstated it.)

In 2020, three white men were indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot while running in a neighborhood Near Georgia's coast. (all three were convicted.)

Ten years ago: Opening statements took place in the Sanford, Florida, trial of George Zimmerman, accused of murdering 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. (Zimmerman was acquitted.) the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup with a stunning 3-2 comeback victory in game 6 over the Boston Bruins. in one of Wimbledon's greatest upsets, an ailing Rafael Nadal was knocked out in straight sets by 135th-ranked Steve Darcis of Belgium, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Five years ago: president Donald trump compared people entering the U.S. from Mexico to invaders and said they should be immediately sent back without appearing before a judge.