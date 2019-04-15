A lush lawn and garden boosts your home's curb appeal, but it also takes a lot of your free time. You want to spend that time enjoying the space, not taking care of it. The solution? A few low-maintenance strategies to keep your yard looking great while maximizing your relaxation time.
Install an automatic irrigation system
With an automatic irrigation system, you don't even need to be home to water your lawn and garden. You can spend all that extra time kicked back on your front porch enjoying the view of a luscious green lawn. Automatic irrigation systems are also cost-effective - providing water to your lawn exactly where and when it's needed. Random dry patches or wet sidewalks and driveways will be a thing of the past.
Use high-quality equipment
When purchasing your next riding or walk-behind lawn mower, take time to make an informed decision. The engine is the most important part of the mower. Keep in mind, KOHLER engines are built to last, with many models having commercial-grade components. Additional features will help your mower to maintain engine speed in tough conditions and eliminate the need to prime or choke the engine so you can just turn the key and go.
Choose perennials
Flower beds are the perfect complement to a lush, green lawn. Plants like coneflowers, black-eyed Susans and Russian sage come back year after year and don't need to be replanted.
Strategically placed mulch
Mulch is one of the best investments you can make in your yard. When it breaks down over time, mulch fertilizes your plants and can prevent weeds. It adds a pleasant aroma to your outdoor spaces and doesn't require watering.
Follow lawn care best practices
Save yourself the extra hassle by following basic lawn care best practices. For example, keep your grass-cutting blades sharp, avoid cutting the grass too short and mow when the grass is dry. Additionally, grasscycling - leaving grass clippings on the lawn after cutting - helps fertilize the lawn and creates less work for you.
There may be no such thing as a maintenance-free lawn, but choosing the right tools and techniques can make your life a lot easier. Follow these tips and learn more at KohlerEngines.com.