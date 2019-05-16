Friday, June 21 - Metro by T-Mobile “That’s Really Fast” Friday
10 a.m.;Gates Open
11:40 a.m.;Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice
2:40 p.m.;Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice
Saturday, June 22 – Carneros 200
9 a.m.;Gates Open
10:15 a.m.;NASCAR Pro Series West Qualifying
11:40 a.m.;Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
1:30 p.m.;Carneros 200 NASCAR Pro Series West Race (50 Laps)
Sunday, June 23 – Toyota/Save Mart 350
7 a.m.;Gates Open
10 a.m.;Driver/Crew Chief Meeting (Turn 11)
10:20 a.m.;Toyota/Save Mart 350 Pre-Race Ceremonies
10:50 a.m.;Patriots Jet Team Air Show
Noon;;Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (90 laps)
Post-Race;Sonoma Raceway Track Walk
*Schedule subject to change without notice
NASCAR Drivers Return to Full Road Course Circuit
The response is unanimous – race fans and NASCAR drivers alike are thrilled that NASCAR will return to Sonoma Raceway’s traditional 12-turn road course for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event, June 21-23.
The full track layout, which was originally unveiled when the raceway opened in 1968, incorporates the raceway’s signature sweeping downhill corner known as “The Carousel.” The Carousel plunges from Turn 4, down through Turns 5 and 6 and navigates a more than 200-degree radius turn before dropping onto the raceway’s longest straightaway into the Turn 7 hairpin. The race will run 85 laps.
“Bringing the Carousel back is like going back in time, not only for the racetrack, but for NASCAR in general. This is truly what Sonoma Raceway is, and I think this just adds a great piece of the race track back into the mix, and it will be great for the fans, too,” said NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, who boasts one victory (2017) and 18 Cup Series starts in Sonoma.
The Carousel has been the site of many memorable moments in the raceway’s history, including Dale Earnhardt’s critical pass of Mark Martin in 1995 resulting in the Intimidator’s first-ever NASCAR road-course victory.
“The carousel adds a technical aspect to the track that will be a challenge for the drivers. I’m looking forward to the FOX broadcasts of the race weekend next year and analyzing how the teams deal with this new challenge,” said Jeff Gordon, a five-time Sonoma winner.
The raceway will celebrate 50 years of racing in wine country throughout the event weekend, including fan displays, racing legends and more! Top off a jam-packed weekend with the Pre-Race Show powered by Friedman’s Home Improvement on Sunday morning, including an incredible six-jet Patriots Jet Team air show and much more. This is one NASCAR party in wine country you don’t want to miss!
NASCAR History in Sonoma
June 8, 1969: Sears Point Raceway hosts its first NASCAR Pacific Coast Late Model Division race. The race was won by Ray Elder in his 1969 Dodge.
April 25, 1987: The raceway hosts its first NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Series race, won by Roman Calczynski.
June 11, 1989: Ricky Rudd wins the inaugural Winston Cup race, beating Rusty Wallace by just 1.1 seconds. Bill Elliott was third and Dale Earnhardt fourth.
June 9, 1991: Ricky Rudd crosses the finish line first, but Davey Allison is declared the winner after Rudd was assessed a penalty 2 ½ hours after the race. Rudd bumped Allison on lap 73 of the 74-lap race and was shown the black flag. Allison got the checkers.
June 7, 1992: Ernie Irvan claims his first Sonoma victory in the Save Mart Supermarkets 300.
May 15, 1994: Ernie Irvan becomes the first two-time winner of a NASCAR Cup event in Sonoma, winning by the largest margin of victory in raceway history (9.56 seconds).
May 7, 1995: Dale Earnhardt wins his only NASCAR road-course race.
Oct. 7, 1995: Sonoma hosts its first NASCAR Truck Series race, which is won by Ron Hornaday Jr. The raceway goes on to host three truck series races.
May 4, 1997: After finishing second in 1990, 1995 and 1996, Mark Martin wins his first NASCAR Cup race in Sonoma and becomes the second driver to start on the pole and win the race.
June 28, 1998: The first race with the modified course using The Chute instead of the Carousel. The modification cut the 2.52-mile configuration to a 1.49-mile course. To compensate, the number of laps was increased from 74 to 112
June 26, 1999: Kurt Busch wins the Snap-On 200 and is discovered by Jack Roush, who soon signs him to his first NASCAR Cup Series ride.
June 25, 2006: Jeff Gordon captures his fifth NASCAR Cup win in Sonoma, a track record.
June 24, 2007: Juan Pablo Montoya becomes the first rookie to win a NASCAR event in Sonoma and the third foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup race.
June 22, 2008: Kyle Busch earns his first NASCAR Cup Series road-course victory and Toyota’s first victory on the Sonoma Valley road course.
June 21, 2009: Kasey Kahne takes the checkers, earning his first NASCAR Cup Series road-course victory and the first victory since 1999 for team owner Richard Petty.
June 28, 2015: Kyle Busch claims his second Sonoma victory on the way to his first Cup Series championship. It was Busch’s first victory of the year after missing 11 races due to injuries sustained in an XFINITY Series crash in Daytona.
June 26, 2016: Tony Stewart claims the last victory of his historic Cup Series career with a last-lap pass of Denny Hamlin. It marked his third Sonoma Raceway win and ended an 84-race winless streak.
June 25, 2017: Kevin Harvick becomes the first driver in Sonoma history to sweep both the Saturday and Sunday main event and earns his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma victory.
Can’t-Miss Race Weekend Highlights!
Save Mart/Lucky Breaking Zone
Your one-stop shop for shade, relaxation and interactive fun all weekend in the main paddock. Fans can enjoy Q&As with drivers and NASCAR personalities, music, phone charging stations and much more!
Pre-Race Show Powered by Friedman’s Home Improvement
This unforgettable show will feature the only six-jet air show on the NASCAR circuit, dynamic fly-bys and, of course, driver introductions down the catwalk stage. Get your Total Access Pass to enjoy all the fun!
Race Fans Invited to “Legends Chat” During Toyota/Save Mart 350 Pre-Race Show
Race fans are invited to join a celebration of Sonoma Raceway’s 50th anniversary with three NASCAR legends during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 23. Ernie Irvan, Richard Childress and Hershel McGriff will be the featured guests during the pre-race Legends Chat, which will serve as the centerpiece of the Pre-Race Show Powered by Friedman’s Home Improvement just hours before the green flag falls on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series main event in Sonoma.
Post-Race Track Walk!
Enjoy a driver’s-eye view of the track and a chance to win great prizes with a walk around the road course. This may even be the fastest route to get to your car!
Kids-Only Autograph Session
Don’t miss the kids-only autograph session with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Landon Cassill and Corey LaJoie on Saturday, June 22 at 10:45 a.m. in the Save Mart/Lucky Breaking Zone in the main paddock. Your little NASCAR fan WILL need a wristband to access this event. Wristbands will be available at the Save Mart/Lucky Breaking Zone Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m.
Toyota Racing Experience
Toyota’s interactive racing experience will be onsite all race weekend and features the latest Toyota vehicles as well as appearances by Toyota NASCAR drivers.
Zoom with a View
Get to “The Point”
Sonoma’s newest fan viewing area, including the closest spot to watch drivers tackle the 200-degree Carousel turn. It’s also a great place to catch the green flag and restarts as the field battles up the hill to Turn 2. Enjoy shade, food and beverage and plenty of action at The Point!
Turn 7 RevZone
Located above Turn 7 on the road course, the RevZone features a 200-foot stand-up bar, shade tent with picnic tables, permanent restrooms, refreshments, an array of food options, entertainment and more - all overlooking one of the most exciting corners of the road course. Access to this area is open to all ticket holders. Don’t miss the Happy Hour concert with California Dueling Pianos by 2 Grand Entertainment on Saturday afternoon.
Grill Gardens at Turns 2 and 9
Check out the Grill Gardens located above Turns 2 and 9. These seating and shade areas, highlighted by redwood arbors from the Humboldt Redwood Company, offer a place to relax, cool off and enjoy a bite to eat throughout the weekend.