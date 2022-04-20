Transition from nursing to chaplaincy a clear choice

Debbie Fisher of Napa says she doesn’t like to toot her own horn, so she was a little miffed when her sister Sandra Leveque nominated her for this recognition. She’d rather be left unsung.

“I just like to help people in crisis,” she said, a fact which also helps explain how she walked away from nearly 47 years of nursing, and almost immediately into volunteering as a Napa County chaplain.

“I was mostly a shift supervisor, and covered the whole hospital after hours, Including when tragedies happened in the ER, dealing with families, and I have a real heart for dealing with people in crisis,” Fisher said. “When I retired, I felt I needed to volunteer to give back to the community. Mostly we go to homes during crises, and occasionally into hospitals, and this really spoke to me, being a person of faith.”

About four years ago, she said she took the chaplaincy training “and the rest is history.”

“We’re called by Fire or Police or EMS, and we cover the whole county, 24/7,” she said

Much like Emergency Room staff, chaplains often “see people on the worst days of their lives. We support the first responders by helping with the families. They’re tough calls, but there’s a lot of follow-up, addressing ‘where do we go from here?’

"Like nursing, helping people with emotional, or tragic situations. To help those who are suffering. That’s just the way I’m wired since I was little. For whatever reason, that was all I ever wanted to do.”

Fisher has even impressed her sister, who notes she was in charge at Queen of the Valley when the earthquake hit. Her transition to becoming a chaplain, Leveque said, was a natural one.

“When she was the nursing supervisor at the Queen, she often was the person who supported families who had lost a loved one and she continues to use this expertise and compassion in her work as a community chaplain," she said. "You could not find a person more dedicated to her profession and to this community.”

Fisher said she finds satisfaction in the work, which she said was making patients "feel that they were cared for emotionally and spiritually, especially in critical situations.”

“And in critical events, I could spend time supporting families while the staff was trying to save lives, and be a liaison between them and the medical team," she said. "And I liked the challenge of problem solving and juggling ‘lots of balls’ at once in that role.”

Not all of her time is spent helping people through crises — Fisher said she enjoys traveling, spending time with her two “great-grandbabies, anything and everything Disney, and serving the community during critical events in my volunteer Chaplain role.”

The satisfaction comes from “making a little bit of a difference,” when someone most needs it, Fisher said.

“With my 40 years of nursing background, you learn to get satisfaction making it a little bit easier for someone, keeping them updated, helping them prepare for whatever happens.”

It’s a skill, Fisher said, that came naturally.

“I shed a few tears at times, but I could go to sleep thinking I did some good,” she said. “At some point it might be hard to drag myself at three in the morning to Angwin in the rain, but as long as I can physically and emotionally, I’ll do it.”