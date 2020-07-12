Travel Memories: A ramble in Italy

The new millennium called for a new adventure. It was time for my experienced globetrotter wife Jean to help me, the novice traveler, spread my 50-year-old wings.
Jean and our college-age daughters would start out on their own itinerary beginning in Holland and then proceed to Italy well ahead of me. The kids would split off eventually to continue on their own to Austria, Switzerland and Hungary. Jean and I would then meet in Milan and continue from there. It actually worked as planned.
The only glitch occurred while trying to meet in the Milan Malpensa airport. I had flown on Lufthansa on a red eye from San Francisco to Munich, Germany, with a plane change to arrive in Milan at midday. I made it on time but my bag did not, so I was waiting in the restricted arrival area deep within the airport for the bag to arrive, I hoped, on the next flight from Munich.
Meanwhile, Jean was waiting in the front part of the terminal, with little sleep herself, due to attending a late opera performance the night before in another city. This was before cellphones; it looked like we would languish on either side of the terminal wall.
A kind police officer allowed me to look through the doorway, and I was able to spot and call to Jean. Once the anxiety was passed, we were able to relax another hour or so until the arrival of my bag.
Time for the next adventure – driving in Italy. We picked up our rental Alfa Romeo—with a five-speed stick shift, of course—outside the airport, and started to find our way. A bit jet lagged enroute to our first lodgings in Bellagio on the shore of Lake Como, I was hugging the hillside on a very narrow lakeside road when a car coming the other way smacked mirrors with ours, thankfully with no damage.
Nerves instantly awakened for the rest of the drive, we continued to enjoy the beautiful scenery. A nice walk with our rolling bags from the town parking area led to the exquisite Hotel Florence at the north end of town overlooking the lake. Better yet, our corner room with a high ceiling was on the top floor, open to fresh breezes through its tall windows.
After resting and freshening, we discovered the hotel’s restaurant and its patio tables on the lakeshore for a full taste of la dolce vita. The patio is across a narrow, quiet street from the building and the professional waiters strolled back and forth with meals. Our day finished with sumptuous entrees – one of apple and onion ravioli and the other of parmigiana risotto fish, followed by an almond parfait dessert straight from heaven.
Fully rested, the next morning we explored the town’s narrow streets with elegant shops, grand hotels and villas with manicured gardens. After lunch and a siesta, a boat ride around the lake displayed the lovely hamlets sprinkled along the shore.
Back to the hotel’s patio restaurant for dinner, we were reminded it was soccer season, and Italy was playing France. The waiters’ strolls became flat-out runs as they returned to the TV in the kitchen between servings to watch the action. The moans emanating later from within, followed by the waiters’ long faces, conveyed that Italy went down to defeat. Dinner was nonetheless another triumph, one entrée of homemade pesto pasta with green beans and potatoes, and the other of turbot over rosemary potatoes, again followed by the irresistible almond dessert.
The next day, while driving along the lake shore en route to Bergamo, I had to yank my eyes back to the road once while we passed a young beauty sunbathing topless on a boulder between the road and lake. Reaching Bergamo, we stopped to buy a local map to help find our way into the walled medieval inner town and our inn. The map became unnecessary as a college student, walking that way for his exams, guided us to the door. The parking area for the inn was formerly a stable for the horses of warrior knights, who would also use it to practice for battle. This year’s coronavirus tragedy, which hit Bergamo the hardest of any city in Italy, was especially saddening, as it reminded us of how everyone we encountered there was gracious and helpful. Our stay was brief, however, and the following day we were again on the road, leaving the hot, humid interior en route to the fresh breezes of the Italian Riviera.
After skirting Milan, the drive opened up, crossing fertile agricultural plains, then through a series of tunnels on the four-lane Autostrada until reaching the turnoff for the beautiful little town of Santa Margherita Ligure. The Hotel Terminus (no longer operating) and our cozy room overlooked the gleaming harbor full of bobbing sailboats.
We decided to walk to the famous neighboring town of Portofino, strolling along the coastal promenade about three miles until finding and following a footpath through the woods another mile or so—arriving to see the cluster of docked megayachts, small sandy beach cove and cleverly painted waterfront buildings, their flat walls made to look three dimensional. We overheard an elderly British gentleman tell his companion that as a pilot in World War II he had bombed Portofino and other nearby areas held then by the Germans. He seemed much happier to be a tourist than a warrior.
After a second day of exploring the combined beauty of these two towns, it was time to drive down the coast a short way to the charming beach town of Levanto, which would be our base for seeing the Cinque Terre area.
The Hotel Stella Maris overlooking the town square was comfortable and friendly for our two-night stay, with the owner parking our car in his own yard around the corner. We happened to dine at the hotel each night with a honeymooning couple in their 70s from South Africa. In their younger years, he had been a British soldier in WWII and had fought nearby. She was a beauty queen and was at one time Miss Rhodesia.
After dinner each night, the town square was transformed into a huge dance floor, with people of all generations enjoying live music, and entire families dancing together.
The Cinque Terre is famous for its five beautiful villages of Riomaggiore, Manarola, Corniglia, Vernazza and Monterosso al Mare perched on cliffsides overlooking the Mediterranean. They are connected by a local rail line, boats and footpaths, all available to locals and tourists. We used a blend of all three modes to enjoy the area’s beauty from land and sea over two days. Returning to Levanto, we enjoyed relaxing on the hotel’s designated part of the beach and swimming in the cool, clean saltwater, with chairs, umbrella and towels all provided.
Nearing the end of our adventure, we were once again on an Autostrada,—this section without speed limits—crossing the wide flat Po River Valley enroute to Milan. Our Alfa Romeo was humming along happily at 90, smoothly passing trucks and slower cars. I was mindful of the requirement to stay in the right lane except when passing and saw in the mirror a new Porsche about a half mile back, coming on fast. Moments later, it passed us doing at least 120 mph – legally. Ahh, Italia!
We arrived at the regal Villa Malpensa hotel in the early afternoon in time for a dip in their large pool. The former mansion is only about five minutes away from the Milan airport but off the flight paths, so quite serene. A mostly abandoned village was a short walk away, with a still- functioning café for a cool beverage outdoors.
The daughters arrived to join us later that day with tales of their own adventures over dinner in the hotel’s dining room, with servers elegantly dressed in formal wear. The next morning saw us at the airport to bring our memories home.
