Travel Memories: A ramble in Italy

Back to the hotel’s patio restaurant for dinner, we were reminded it was soccer season, and Italy was playing France. The waiters’ strolls became flat-out runs as they returned to the TV in the kitchen between servings to watch the action. The moans emanating later from within, followed by the waiters’ long faces, conveyed that Italy went down to defeat. Dinner was nonetheless another triumph, one entrée of homemade pesto pasta with green beans and potatoes, and the other of turbot over rosemary potatoes, again followed by the irresistible almond dessert.

The next day, while driving along the lake shore en route to Bergamo, I had to yank my eyes back to the road once while we passed a young beauty sunbathing topless on a boulder between the road and lake. Reaching Bergamo, we stopped to buy a local map to help find our way into the walled medieval inner town and our inn. The map became unnecessary as a college student, walking that way for his exams, guided us to the door. The parking area for the inn was formerly a stable for the horses of warrior knights, who would also use it to practice for battle. This year’s coronavirus tragedy, which hit Bergamo the hardest of any city in Italy, was especially saddening, as it reminded us of how everyone we encountered there was gracious and helpful. Our stay was brief, however, and the following day we were again on the road, leaving the hot, humid interior en route to the fresh breezes of the Italian Riviera.