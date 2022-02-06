Travel: Road Trip Chronicles: New Mex to Tex-Mex

It was Super Bowl Sunday 2021 when I departed Arizona. The roads were wide open, and I reveled in the ease of owning the highway. That is until a general feeling of unease consumed me as I realized there was zero traffic here. I was truly alone on this long stretch of road.

Thoughts of being stopped by the Mexican cartel fueled my adrenaline. And then the road stopped. Orange cones blocked my passage, and I had no choice but to veer off to the right, where a makeshift border control was set up. The patrol officer held out his hand for me to stop, and he peered inside my vehicle through my opened window and asked if there was anyone else in my vehicle.

I had to bite my tongue not to crack a joke at the obvious impossibility of my packed car hiding another human being. “No, sir. Just me and my chihuahua,” I replied, praying I wouldn’t have to empty out my carload to prove I hadn’t hidden anyone between countless tote bags and luggage. He didn’t even look at my license, let alone my passport, and I was soon back on the empty road.

It was a long drive before I noticed a rest stop off Interstate 10, and as I arrived in Las Cruces, New Mexico, I spotted a roadrunner. This enormous presence and nemesis of Wile E. Coyote was actually a sculpture that stood half as tall as a telephone pole.

In homage to the roadrunner, the official state bird of New Mexico, artist Olin Calk created a larger-than-life replica as a message to convey “consumption, recycling, and just looking at stuff we throw away.” The bird’s eyes are headlights from an abandoned Volkswagen, its puffed breast an overflow of tossed tennis shoes and plastic toys, and a plume of discarded crutches imitate feathers.

Nearby at The Encanto Hotel, a Heritage Collection property, the mating calls of live birds serve as a natural alarm clock. Outside my room’s French doors to the veranda, it was obvious a flock of feathered friends frequently gather in this popular hangout spot. But other than these frolicking birds, no more sightings of roadrunners would occur during my stay. It really didn’t matter because I wasn’t here for bird watching; New Mexican food was on my mind, and I was hungry.

In the midst of a pandemic and in a hotel whose restaurant was temporarily closed, there was one corner nook where guests could grab breakfast to go. I say with confidence that nobody should underestimate the breakfast burrito here. This wrapped takeout option fueled me for two days during my work-from-hotel experience.

The challenge was more about where to order takeout dinner. Thankfully, a quick call to the front desk and I had a referral to order from Si Señor restaurant. Within an hour I accepted a Rio Grande Combination Plate of rolled cheese enchilada, taquito, relleno, taco, and Hatch Valley chili con carne to dip in either green or red chili sauce. Halfway through I was ready to burst, so I put the leftovers in the mini-fridge and enjoyed a second helping the next evening.

Breakfast burrito in hand, I checked out of this hacienda following one last inspection of the lobby’s terracotta stone statues and walls decorated in a melding of Spanish, Mexican, and Native American cultural artifacts. Each of the Heritage Collection properties blends culture within its design.

Six hours later, I arrived in Lubbock, Texas, the birthplace of the late Buddy Holly. It’s also where country crooner, the late John Denver, attended Texas Tech University as an architecture major and sang in a folk-music group called "The Alpine Trio."

About a mile from Texas Tech is the Cotton Court Hotel, its namesake an ode to this cotton-growing region. This hotel has an urban, open space concept -- a magnet for the hipster generation who love to grab a craft beer and play cornhole games on the lawn or gather at the outdoor pool or firepit. This would be my refuge and refuel spot for the next few days. Inside this retro room, snacks were aplenty for guests to indulge on full-size bags of tortilla chips and salsa and more in-room purchases inside the full-size fridge, including beer and wine.

Outside my room, a 10-second walk led me to the on-site restaurant, Midnight Shift, where I placed a takeout order of pork ribs basted in Texas barbeque sauce worth every trans-fat calorie consumed. My mood was lifted in this gorgeous weather of 76 degrees. And dinner of ribs with its meat that fell off the bone added to my happiness.

My fur pal, Freddie, whined for more bites, but all was devoured within minutes. This would be Freddie’s sixth hotel stay on this road trip. He was my hero and deserved some pork ribs. I passed on an order of Cotija cheese-covered nachos and charred Shishito peppers. Instead, I ordered Brussels sprouts mixed with pancetta and Parmesan. It didn’t take much to succumb to dessert once I spotted the s’mores option on the menu. I rationalized the extra calories and deemed it a sweet and worthy reward when I factored in the energy expended in driving from state to state.

Next stop: Austin, Texas.

Stay tuned for more cross-country road trip stories, as shared by Charlene Peters, author of “Travel Makes Me Hungry: Tales of tastes & indigenous recipes to share.” To reach Charlene, email siptripper@gmail.com.