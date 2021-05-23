A Channel Islands camping adventure

We pulled up to a safe distance and saw them floating on the surface, which is the only way they can get any sleep, the captain told us. It was already a magical trip and we hadn’t even arrived yet.

Once to the island, the ferry nosed in at Bechers Bay and we unloaded from the front of the boat. This precarious loading maneuver is why many trips get cancelled. When the seas are too rough, the captain can’t hold the boat next to the dock safely to let passengers off.

Once safely on the pier, we got a quick overview of the dos and don’ts of the island by the local park ranger. As the boat left the dock, we realized we were on our own. A quick glance at our cell phones showed us we had no service, which made me realize we were truly going to relax on this trip. We hefted up our backpacks and started the 1.3-mile walk to the campsite with about 20 other rag-tag campers, some fully prepared with backpacking equipment, others lugging duffle bags and dragging ice chests. We were truly a motley crew.

The island is breathtaking, completely quiet and serene. We walked along the shoreline path with views of the beautiful white sand beach below, mesmerized by the solitude and the feeling like we were the only people for miles.