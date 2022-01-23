A day in the heart of Provence Verte

The Var, a French department in the heart of Provence, stretches from the beaches of St. Tropez north to the Verdon River, west to the borders of the Bouche du Rhone, and east to the Alpes-Maritime. In 2017, the French government designated the Var’s middle swath, between the mountains and the coast, as Provence Verte, with the towns of Brignole and Sainte Maximin la Sainte Baume its center.

The landscape of Provence Verte encompasses thick pine, oak and chestnut forests, vineyards, Roman ruins, small farms and villages, streams, and lakes. Here the roads, apart from the A8 autoroute which traverses the area, tend toward the narrow and winding, taking the visitor to remote and hidden places of Provence that are often overlooked in favor of its better-known and more glamourous neighbors.

In a single, unhurried day around the central area, visitors can get a sense of what Provence Verte offers. A morning visit to one or two off-the-beaten-path wineries, followed by lunch at Hostellerie de la Abbaye de la Celle, Alain Ducasse’s Michelin-starred restaurant begins the day.

After lunch, perhaps take a tour of the 13th-century abbey next to the restaurant, then a short stroll back down the street to the Maison des Vins. To conclude the day, join the locals at the Café du Midi for an espresso before heading home.

The road to Domaine de Deffends, located in the foothills of Mont Aurelian, starts on the outskirts of Brignoles, and climbs deeper and higher into the forest, passing sloping vineyards to reach the winery and small tasting room nestled into the hillside.

The winery is small, with only 15 hectares of vineyards producing its award-winning organic wines, such as Champs de Truffiere, a blend of Cabernet and Syrah, and Champs de Sestres, a white blend of Rolle and Viognier, named for the Roman coins, sestres, found in the fields where the grapes are grown.

Domaine du Deffends also produces three different rosés, each with a distinctive character and color, as well as other red and white wines. Visitors are welcome to purchase wine, picnic, and hike the hills and trails surrounding the winery.

Less than 15 minutes away, the winery and tasting room of Chateau Lafoux, situated in a clearing surrounded by vineyards with a backdrop of forest, is also reached through wooded roads.

Larger than Domaine du Deffends, it produces biodynamic red, rose, and white wines from 30 hectares of vineyards. Some of the vineyards, planted to Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rolle, Clairette, and Ugni Blanc, are in the midst of the forest, reached by a web of dirt roads that crisscross the 166 hectares of the natural preserve that makes up the property. From these 30 hectares, Chateau Lafoux creates its notable cuvees -Cuvee Auguste, Cuvee Chateau, and Cuvee Vinicius.

The ruins of a Roman villa, as well as a stretch of the ancient Roman road, the Via Aurelia, are part of the property, which visitors are invited to explore by foot or by horseback.

After a wine tasting at Chateaux Lafoux’s light and airy tasting room, a short drive east to La Celle will take you to lunch at the Hostellerie de la Abbaye. Here, on a fine day, which many are in Provence, you will be seated on the terrace where you can enjoy a three, five, or six-course meal, or order a la carte, with plenty of local and other wines to choose from.

To start, you’ll be served some crudites from the garden, a spread of perhaps tapenade or anchoiade, and toasts or bread sticks, compliments of the restaurant. The menu changes frequently, depending on the season, the day’s catch from the sea, and what is in the restaurant’s vegetable garden and orchards. In spring, look for wild morel mushrooms, asparagus, spring lamb, and early strawberries.

The cheese course of both fresh and aged cheeses is always accompanied by an herbaceous salad from garden ingredients. If the weather is inclement, seating is in one of three unique dining rooms or the glassed-in garden room.

After a relaxing meal, a visit next door to the 13th-century abbey, originally built in the 11th century on Roman ruins is next. The property, which is now owned by the Department of the Var, has recently been restored and some of the archaeological finds discovered during the restoration and excavations are on display.

From the abbey, now walking back past the Hostellerie, turn into the shop Maison des Vins Coteaux Varois en Provence, which showcases the wines of that appellation, centered in the heart of Provence Verte. A selection of wines is available each week for tasting, and all are for sale.

To conclude the day, cross the street to the Café du Midi and take one of the small tables near the towering sycamore trees that line the street and order an espresso. Even though automobiles and trucks are passing by, it’s a calm setting, one in which it’s easy to feel the layers and layers of civilizations that make up Provence Verte.

Georgeanne Brennan is an author who divides her time between her homes in Northern California and the South of France.