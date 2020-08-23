A global nomad during a pandemic: Gabriel Morris keeps on traveling

International travel has been crossed off the calendar for most Americans this summer. A rare few are packing their bags to go abroad.
World traveler Gabriel Morris from Northern California began traveling 30 years ago when he was 18 years old. Morris had nothing more than a backpack, a bit of cash saved, and a yearning for adventure when he set out for Europe.
Three decades later, many memories stand out from that first trip—hitchhiking the length of the United Kingdom, camping in England’s Lake District, sleeping out on the streets of Paris, hiking to the peak of Mt. Olympus in Greece and the Pyrenees in the Iberian Peninsula, Morris said. He even recalled finding a gold ring on the ground in Ireland, which he was able to sell for $50 in Greece.
Ever since, Morris has been trotting the globe by whatever means necessary.
Morris has traveled to 73 countries—many he has visited a number of times, for example India, which he has explored during more than 10 trips.
A dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, Morris was pulled back to North America a few months ago by the global pandemic. He spent six weeks in Vancouver, Canada followed by six weeks on the West Coast of the U.S. When Europe invited tourists back in June, Morris booked a flight. After a two-week stint in Mexico, he flew to Serbia.
For more than 10 years, Morris has been sharing his experiences of traveling around the world by capturing and posting footage for his YouTube channel, Gabriel Traveler, which has almost 400,000 subscribers and nearly 2,000 videos.
Showing both popular destinations like Japan, Peru, and Israel, as well as locations further from the beaten path, like Oman and Uzbekistan, his video blog chronicles the voyages of a full-time world traveler. Not only can audiences get a glimpse of the streets of Iraqi Kurdistan but also a look at unique cultural practices in distant lands that many of us may never see for ourselves.
The explorer said one of the most interesting cultural experiences he has participated in was the Magh Mela in 2020, held in India on the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers.
“It’s a smaller version of the Khumba Mela, which is the largest gathering of people in the world—up to 30 million people. Despite the Magh Mela being smaller, around 1.5 million people observed the festival.” Morris added, “It’s an event that would be hard to capture in a few sentences, but I wrote a chapter about it in my book, 'Following My Thumb.'”
Morris began writing during his years in Alaska where he went to college. Since then, he has authored many books, including a few guides to budget travel.
However, even for the most seasoned trekkers, Morris has reported recently on his YouTube channel that there are major obstacles of traveling internationally amid the current health crisis. Morris and other travelers are navigating foreign places with restrictions and regulations changing every day. Furthermore, because of cancelled flights, closed restaurants, and vacant streets, tourists are not likely to have the cultural experiences that foreign travel is.
In Mexico, Morris said, “masks and temperature checks are required to enter a lot of stores and restaurants, a lot of beaches are closed.” Before leaving Mexico for Serbia, Morris explained, “One of the reasons I went to Serbia was that it was open to Americans and the country was operating pretty much normally. However, a few days after I arrived, a state of emergency was declared due to a rise in coronavirus cases, and then there were protests on the streets against the emergency declaration.”
Morris was planning to rent a car and traverse the country but altered his plans and flew to Croatia instead where things are a bit more stable, he said.
As cases in the U.S. are spiking, there is a short list of countries that Americans can enter — just about 20. Unfortunately, Morris said he has not had the chance to renew his Canadian passport. “Too bad because Canadians are allowed into the rest of Europe right now,” he said.
The most common question people ask Morris is how he can afford to travel so much. When he was younger, he had a formula of working and saving up for six months at a time and then going abroad for the next six months.
Having traveled on a few occasions for eight-month stretches, Morris pointed out, “If you want to take travel to another level and be able to travel for months at a time, then of course you have to structure your life so that it’s possible.”
Along the way, Morris has found ways to monetize his skills using the internet, a liberating worldwide network that he accesses remotely to make his living today.
Morris, who has not had a permanent home since 2014, admitted there are plenty of challenging aspects to having a nomadic lifestyle, like always being away from home, family, and friends, packing up on a regular basis, and not having a routine.
Still, Morris identified his purpose in traveling the world. “It’s a combination of reasons—from curiosity about the world, different cultures and their histories, to being hooked on adventure and new experiences, meeting different people from all over, being challenged and amazed daily.”
Plus, he said, momentum makes it hard to stop, especially because he does not have anywhere in particular to call home.
In 30 years of travel, Morris has learned a lot about the world and humanity. “Human civilization is incredibly diverse," he said. "Yet, all human societies are trying to do the same thing, which is meet basic needs, and there’s truly an infinite variety of ways to organize the basics of society from housing to food to clothing to having fun and facilitating cultural gatherings.”
Morris encourages people to chase their dreams, get out there, and explore to whatever extend they can. “It doesn’t have to be a big trip around the globe. Everyone can explore wherever they are.”
Countries to visit on Morris’s horizon are Mongolia, Tunisia, Bolivia, Bhutan, Madagascar, Costa Rica, and others.
To follow Morris’s journey, check out Gabriel Traveler on YouTube and Instagram. Search www.gabrieltraveler.com for Morris’s budget travel guides and other information.
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.