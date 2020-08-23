A global nomad during a pandemic: Gabriel Morris keeps on traveling

For more than 10 years, Morris has been sharing his experiences of traveling around the world by capturing and posting footage for his YouTube channel, Gabriel Traveler, which has almost 400,000 subscribers and nearly 2,000 videos.

Showing both popular destinations like Japan, Peru, and Israel, as well as locations further from the beaten path, like Oman and Uzbekistan, his video blog chronicles the voyages of a full-time world traveler. Not only can audiences get a glimpse of the streets of Iraqi Kurdistan but also a look at unique cultural practices in distant lands that many of us may never see for ourselves.

The explorer said one of the most interesting cultural experiences he has participated in was the Magh Mela in 2020, held in India on the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers.

“It’s a smaller version of the Khumba Mela, which is the largest gathering of people in the world—up to 30 million people. Despite the Magh Mela being smaller, around 1.5 million people observed the festival.” Morris added, “It’s an event that would be hard to capture in a few sentences, but I wrote a chapter about it in my book, 'Following My Thumb.'”

Morris began writing during his years in Alaska where he went to college. Since then, he has authored many books, including a few guides to budget travel.