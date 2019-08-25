In May, I made a second visit to Peru in South America, this time focusing on ancient cultures of the northern coast and mountains.
Besides learning more on the ground about ancient Peru and seeing spectacular scenery, my other objectives were to improve conversational Spanish and to challenge my 76-year-old body with hiking around 10,000 feet altitude.
Peru offers to the studious traveler a diversity of ancient cultures and natural conditions. The Inca Empire was established in the three centuries before the Spanish invasion, and was based on technology and organization developed by earlier cultures over several thousand years.
The Incas’ innovations of long-distance highways and well-stocked warehouses were key to administering a realm ranging more than 2,000 miles. That road and warehouse system also aided the invaders in rapidly conquering the Incas. And Peru is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. Of the 117 defined ecoregions (biotic provinces) of the earth, 84 occur in Peru, statistic show.
Because the ancient sites and related museums were scattered along the coast and in the mountains, visiting many within 30 days inside the country required frequent relocation, usually by bus trips as long as 14 hours.
The longest transition was from one small mountain town to another, requiring three buses and one taxi for nearly 24 hours total (including lay-overs). Though long-distance buses in Peru are comfortable (with seats reclining to function as beds), a night spent on bus is not very restful, so the following day would be devoted to catching-up on sleep.
Except for nine nights in the mountain town of Chachapoyas, my tour of northern Peru was tightly scheduled with eight hostel reservations, and as few as two nights in some locations. My primary target was Chachapoyas province with its wealth of ancient sites and natural features like high waterfalls, and long residence in one hostel there allowed several strenuous day-tours with adequate recovery between.
The trip taught much about ancient Peru to add to my book learning and to inspire more study. Scenery and local people were enjoyable and memorable, although my hearing decline in recent years makes it hard to understand foreign languages.
Also, I had not followed my plan to use six months before the trip to become maximally fit very diligently, so the first week of hiking steep slopes at high altitude was exhausting and breathless. ( I improved gradually).
While staying in Trujillo city on the coast, I was reading after midnight when a rumbling sound began, grew louder and persisted for seven minutes. I realized it was an earthquake, and by the length of rumbling must have been very strong.
However, there was no shaking or electrical disruption in the hostel. Later, I learned that the quake measured a magnitude 8.0 with the epicenter in the remote Amazon forest 300 miles northeast of Trujillo. Damage to people and structures everywhere was minimal.
In stark contrast, in May 1970 an earthquake of equal magnitude centered 20 miles offshore resulted in sudden burial of the town of Yungay in the Santa Valley, killing 18,000 inhabitants. The town is at 8,200 feet altitude below the north peak of Huascaran (altitude 21,800 feet).
The quake broke off a slab about a half-mile by one-mile in area from a glacier on the mountain. The deafening sound of the break triggered all the snow and ice on the mountain’s steep west flank into avalanche.
An immense mass of snow, ice, rocks and mud hit Yungay at 250 miles per hour, killing everyone present except a group of 200 children visiting the town cemetery on a nearby hill. The buried town is preserved as a vast cemetery, and a new town (Yungay Nuevo) was established nearby. I visited the site with a tour.
Of the numerous archaeological sites visited, I most recommend Kuelap, Marcahuamachuco and Chavin de Huantar. Of the museums, most recommended are Larco in Lima and Señor de Sipan in Lambayeque on the north coast. Of the natural areas, I recommend the province of Chachapoyas, to which I hope to return for more waterfalls and archaeological sites, and to see again some fine people I met there.
If one can visit only one museum about ancient Peru, it should be the Larco for its comprehensive collection from every region and prehistoric culture. But the Señor de Sipan is of world-class quality in design, and its spectacular collection comes from an untouched tomb excavated in recent decades by Peruvian and foreign scientists.
The museum exhibits not only art and artifacts from the tomb, but also the process of careful exposure and restoration of its contents.
With every museum seen in my two visits to Peru, I have enjoyed most the mythological art with its surprising combinations of animal and human figures in flamboyant costumes and mysterious activities.