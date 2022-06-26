A summer getaway without gasoline: Silverado Resort welcomes locals

The folks at Silverado Resort and Spa want Napa Valley residents to know that the facility is open to everyone to enjoy for day use, not just club members or resort guests.

Most locals are familiar with the white-columned mansion at 1600 Atlas Peak Road, which was built in 1870. The resort encompasses 300 acres, has 117 guest rooms and 228 suites. It features three swimming pools, golf, tennis and daily fitness classes.

Silverado Resort and Spa is Napa Valley’s only 36-hole golf resort and was named the Regional Golf Course of the Year 2022 by the National Golf Course Owners Association.

According to a press release by the association, the award recognizes “golf courses that epitomize exceptional course quality and management excellence, make important contributions to their communities and the game, and are models of operations to its peers.”

It is the only golf facility west of the Mississippi to be so honored. In 2021, the North Course was named to “Golfweek’s” Top 200 Resort Courses and TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award.

“Silverado has hosted many professional golf events over the years, and we are proud to currently host the PGA Fortinet Championship,” said Cody Sherrill, director of golf operations, in an email. “It’s been special to be part of the economic impact (the championship) has for Napa Valley, along with the fun-filled week of entertainment.”

“While many golfers are excited about playing where the pros play on the North Course, we get more compliments about the character of the South Course. In addition to that, we provide a space for our local high school golf teams to practice during their spring and fall seasons, and we continue to provide more opportunities for youth to be introduced to the game.”

Sherrill said that golf lessons and summer golf tennis swim camps are available to the public, although priority is given to resort guests and members. There are reduced golf greens fees during twilight hours, currently starting at 3 p.m.

Silverado Resort has 10 Plexipave tennis courts and for four consecutive years, Tennis Resorts Online named Silverado one of the Top 14 Tennis Resort Destinations in the World.

There are three instructors including the director of tennis, Katie Dellich, who was named one of the 2021 Top 50 Best Coaches in America by The Tennis Channel. She said that, while the courts are reserved for members and guests, tennis clinics and camps are open to the public, pending space availability.

For someone starting or returning to the game, Dellich said, “We love beginners and love it when we can help grow the sport as well. The best and most fun way to get back into or started is with our Beginner Boot Camp Aug. 8 through 10. We go over the fundamentals for all the shots, court etiquette and basics of match play. A Wilson racquet tech comes to allow participants to try the latest in racquet technology. Of course, we also sip and sample Napa Valley wine.”

The Spa at Silverado has a 16,000-square-foot full-service spa. Along with 16 treatment rooms, the spa has private men’s and women’s lounges with outdoor whirlpools, a shared spa pool and a hair and nail salon. Fitness facilities in the spa includes cardiovascular equipment, free weights and over 30 classes each week. Inside the spa, Boost Café offers healthy fare such as smoothies, fruit juices and salads.

Spa director Suzy Bordeaux-Johlfs addressed the biggest misconceptions about the facility, that it is private.

“The Spa at Silverado is open to the public; it is not a private facility only available to Silverado members. The spa pool and fitness area are available to enjoy when a guest books a service at the spa (and that) spa day passes can be purchased, based on availability, by calling The Spa at Silverado at 707-257-5555.”

Before weddings at Silverado, the salon can be busy with bridal parties.

Bordeaux-Johlfs added: “We see a lot of girlfriend getaways, either for the day or a multi-day visit.

“The Silverado Relaxation Massage is our most popular treatment. It’s a relaxing Swedish massage that uses aromatherapy oils with healing properties to help replenish and relax the body and soul.”

Silverado has several casual dining options.

Located in the Mansion, The Grill overlooks the practice putting area and North course. Chef Pablo Jacinto serves up California-style cooking using many Napa-grown ingredients. Diners can choose indoor or outdoor seating.

Close to the tennis courts, the Silverado Market & Bakery has breakfast items, light lunches, snacks and coffee, wine and beer. Also located inside is Forno Pizza, offering fresh pizzas that come directly from the adjoining wood-fired grill. Food from both may be enjoyed at the connected outdoor terrace.

Many in the Napa Valley have attended weddings or functions held in Silverado’s meeting and event facilities. The Silverado Ballroom can hold 400 guests in its 5,160-square-foot space. The adjacent Fairway Deck faces the South Course’s 18th green. There are two mansion boardrooms and eight conference rooms. In addition, the resort has five outdoor spaces including the Mansion Gardens Pavilion to Fairway Vineyards, which can accommodate up to 1,000 guests.

Seasonal specials and packages are available year-round. For rates and information, visit www.silveradoresort.com.