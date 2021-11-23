 Skip to main content
A sustainability guide for travelers from Lindblad

  • Updated
Sustainability Guide
Submitted image

NEW YORK -- Do you want to travel again but worry about the impact on the planet?

Lindblad Expeditions, an expedition travel company rooted in environmental stewardship, has published a new guide "Sustainable Travel: A How-To Guide for Making a Positive Difference to the Planet," to help travelers learn about responsible travel and make more informed decisions about choosing a travel company. 

With the return to travel and the ongoing impacts of climate change, sustainability credentials are becoming increasingly important in traveler’s decisions as they seek out companies who practice responsible travel and are leading the way in net-zero experiences.

To help travelers navigate the world of sustainable travel, Lindblad created a  downloadable guide that features six core concepts of sustainable travel: single-use plastics, sustainable food, climate action, protecting nature, culture and community, and green operations.

The Lindblad guide also delves into issues such as carbon offsetting, conservation, supporting local cultures and includes questions to ask your travel advisor about minimizing your impact on the environment.

“With Lindblad’s legacy in responsible travel and sustainability, we set out to create a resource that travelers can use to make informed decisions about the travel companies that they choose to support,” said Dolf Berle, CEO, Lindblad Expeditions. “The guide will not only educate travelers on how to minimize their footprint while traveling, but it can also help them ask the right questions to their travel advisors and confidently talk about topics that are important to them.”

Travelers can download "Sustainable Travel: A How-To Guide for Making a Positive Difference to the Planet" at www.expeditions.com/landing/sustainability-guide-guest/.

For reservations or additional information on Lindblad Expeditions voyages to some of the most beautiful and fascinating places on Earth, visit www.expeditions.com, call 1-800-EXPEDITION (1-800-397-3348), or contact your travel advisor. 

Lindblad Expeditions’ went carbon neutral in 2019, offsetting 100% of emissions from Lindblad ships, all land-based operations, employee travel, and offices, and eliminating guest-facing single-use plastics across the Lindblad fleet in 2018.

They co-created the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic (LEX-NG) Fund to understand and protect the ocean, restore critical marine and coastal habitats and foster environmental stewardship in the regions visited by their fleet and beyond. Funding for their work comes from shipboard travelers inspired by their shared mission who have raised more than $19 million since 1997 to support projects around the world.

