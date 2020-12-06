A Western Ski Roundup: Skiing in a pandemic season

“There’s no doubt, this season is going to look different, but we’re focused on doing everything we can to keep our guests, employees and communities safe and stay open all season long. If we all work together and continue to remain vigilant, we’re going to have a fantastic season from start to finish,” said Jessica Miller, senior communications manager for Park City Mountain and Crested Butte.

Some things have definitely changed this season, and are worth considering before planning a ski vacation. Here are items to consider this season when planning a ski vacation:

Travel

No foreign travel is permitted. For instance, forget about visiting the great ski resorts in British Columbia like Whistler or Big White or Alberta’s Big 3. As of Nov. 21, all discretionary/optional travel to Canada for US citizens remains prohibited.

In addition, European ski destinations like Switzerland, Austria and France are not accepting US travelers at this time. Think stateside. On the plus side, airlines are begging for travelers and have some excellent deals on flights to ski destinations such as Salt Lake City, Denver, Boise and Jackson Hole.