Aboard the José Cuervo Express -- a ticket to Tequila

Train travel beguiles me. It always has. I recall, at the age of 6, asking my parents why we could not travel between California and Greece on a train. But as I was raised in San Francisco, train routes wouldn’t truly come into my life until a rite-of-passage teenage stomp through Europe with the essential youth EurailPass.

Great train rides come in all sizes and categories, from the epic Trans-Siberian across Russia to the historic and charming Grand Canyon Railway and, of course, the Napa Valley Wine Train.

Mexico’s equivalent is the all-you-can-drink José Cuervo Express. In Guadalajara, capital of the state of Jalisco, the agave plant is held in similar regard as grapes are in the Napa Valley.

José Cuervo is a name synonymous with tequila. The company has been making tequila for more than 250 years. Indeed, the first license to produce and distribute tequila was a 1758 land grant from Spain’s King Ferdinand to José Antonio de Cuervo for the purpose of planting agave. Cuervo barrels first reached California in 1852, shipped from the port of San Blas during the Gold Rush.