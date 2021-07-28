Aboard the José Cuervo Express -- a ticket to Tequila

Train travel beguiles me. It always has. I recall, at the age of 6, asking my parents why we could not travel between California and Greece on a train. But as I was raised in San Francisco, train routes wouldn’t truly come into my life until a rite-of-passage teenage stomp through Europe with the essential youth EurailPass.
Great train rides come in all sizes and categories, from the epic Trans-Siberian across Russia to the historic and charming Grand Canyon Railway and, of course, the Napa Valley Wine Train.
Mexico’s equivalent is the all-you-can-drink José Cuervo Express. In Guadalajara, capital of the state of Jalisco, the agave plant is held in similar regard as grapes are in the Napa Valley.
José Cuervo is a name synonymous with tequila. The company has been making tequila for more than 250 years. Indeed, the first license to produce and distribute tequila was a 1758 land grant from Spain’s King Ferdinand to José Antonio de Cuervo for the purpose of planting agave. Cuervo barrels first reached California in 1852, shipped from the port of San Blas during the Gold Rush.
The spirit’s popularity blossomed in the 1970s. Just as true Champagne is made only in northeastern France and Scotch whiskey is solely a product of Scotland, tequila's designation requires that it use blue agave only from the states of Jalisco, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Michoacan and Tamaulipas.
Luxury Travel
After suspending service during the COVID-19 outbreak of 2020, the vintage José Cuervo Express is back in business in 2021. Departing every other Saturday, at sunrise and sunset, from Ferromex station in Guadalajara, it offers an easy two-hour, 40-mile excursion to the Pueblo Mágico (“Magic Town”) of Tequila.
My wife and I opt for the Mundo Cuevo Sunrise Train — and, yes, it is acceptable to drink fine spirits before noon. But at 9 a.m., our guide, Maria, still recommends drinking responsibility and watching our consumption. Then Sebastian, our server, asks: “Mr. Kontis, would you and your wife like a craft cocktail or signature margarita?” And our pilgrimage begins.
We traveled in the opulent Diamond Wagon, a carriage with wood paneling, velvet couches and an intricately engraved roof. Its private bar offers several higher-end Cuervo brands, among them José Cuervo Especial, Tradicional, Gran Centenario and the company’s flagship Reserva de la Familia, along with an explanation of the various selections.
Also the height of luxury are the new Elite Wagons, their enormous windows perfect for panoramas of layer after layer of blue agave. Lower-tier Express and Premium Plus wagons are anything but humble carriages; the Express wagons have coach seating and wood-paneled interiors, while the Premium category offers bar and waiter service. Ticket prices range from $116 to $166.
Upon arrival
After arrival in Tequila, passengers tour the José Củervo grounds and production facilities. At 1 p.m., they are treated to a gastronomic extravaganza at Casa Ramos. After a spot of free time for rest or independent exploration, everyone is invited at 4:15 to a Mexican cultural show, with dance troupes and mariachi musicians dressed to the nines. At 5:30, visitors trek to the Cuervo agave fields, where jimadors (farmers) demonstrate time-honored techniques of harvesting the agave used in producing tequila and mezcal.
Most visitors make the adventure a single-day event, arriving back in Guadalajara at 8 p.m. We opted for two nights at the splendid Hotel Solar de las Ánimas, beside the church of Santiago Apostol in the heart of the town, at the foot of the great Tequila Volcano. It’s a perfect location for visitors wishing to explore and enjoy all the attractions and tours of the area, as well as to experience day-to-day life in this Pueblo Mágico.
Cuervo Express tickets are in particular demand this year: Due to Covid precautions, the stellar deluxe train operates only every other Saturday. Travelers must act fast to reserve seats, as with vaccines now in place, demand escalates daily and tickets sell out quickly.
For information and reservations, visit www.mundocuervo.com/esp/jose-cuervo-express/.
