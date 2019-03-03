A few days prior to embarking on a river cruise on the Danube River, I stayed in Budapest. My adventure began at the Chain Bridge, a 1,200 foot suspension bridge that straddles the Danube River and connects this city’s dual sections -- Buda and Pest -- and is guarded by two ferocious stone lions. The bridge’s pedestrian-friendly foot path led me to cobblestone streets leading to the majestic Saint Stephen’s Basilica, a major historic attraction in the center of Pest. This church is reputed to house the mummified hand of St. Stephen.
Surrounded by Baroque buildings with decorative wrought iron balconies, the whole neighborhood resembles the set of a Hollywood movie. This first impression continued as I entered the Aria Hotel Budapest, a high concept member of The Library Hotel Collection, and a hotel with an emphasis on music. Unique piano key flooring led me to a corner-pocket elevator, where I rose to my musician-inspired suite.
Designed like a lavish Hungarian palace, the hotel’s four wings are each decorated to represent a quartet of musical styles: classical, jazz, opera, and contemporary. A caricature in the doorway to my suite offered a clue, but inside, the funk-ified sound of James Brown, along with his photo and vinyl records on the bedroom wall, confirmed my guess. Surprised and distracted, I almost missed seeing the smart phone on the desk, available for guests to use for international calls, social media posts, and GPS during their stay. Now, that’s what I call an amenity.
My red-eye-flight-stiff neck was restored in the hotel’s subterranean Harmony Spa, thanks to a 25-minute neck and shoulder massage. Primed and ready, soft piano tunes from the lobby lured me to land where a spaceship-shaped Bogányi piano was being played. Guests were gathered at various bistro tables to enjoy complimentary afternoon wine and cheese in the indoor music garden. I accepted a cool glass of Sauska Rose’, an award-winning wine from Villainy, in southwest Hungary, and the last of my jet lag disappeared.
As I tasted through a plethora of Hungarian cheeses, I had questions about Hungary’s traditional dishes, beyond its famed goulash. The hotel’s on-site team cheerfully informed me of several other local favorites, many made with fresh cottage cheese. Hungarian paprika appears extensively in this Central European city, its flavor blends marvelously with cottage cheese. While perusing the city’s massive and colorful Central Food Market the next day, I devoured a portion of cottage cheese and paprika as my lunch.
I also tasted store-bought Pöttyös (literally ‘dots’ in English), in a plastic wrapper of white with red polka dots. It’s the country’s best-known brand of túró rudi, a type of candy comprised of bland cottage cheese enrobed in dark chocolate. Not to my taste, but certainly different.
What most intrigued my culinary curiosity was Turos Csusza, a Hungarian entrée made with sour cream, cottage cheese, bacon and noodles. It reminded me of kugel, a traditional Jewish side dish/dessert popular in the U.S. But, of course, no self-respecting Jew would add bacon to such a dish, and with Budapest’s sordid history of anti-Semitism (600,000 Jewish citizens of Hungary missing or dead in WWII), I wondered about this. Turns out the recipe’s roots come from the Ottoman Turks, who advanced into Hungary back in the 16th century.
My musings on Budapest’s long and checkered history continued on the Aria Hotel’s spectacular rooftop, where I sipped a Garden of Secrets cocktail (chamomile-infused vermouth, elderflower liqueur, cherry bitters, citrus and egg white foam) and noshed on mustardy fritters. Gazing before me from the High Note Skybar, the city’s architecture is as captivating as the music being played on that Bogányi piano.
I never did get to experience the on-site music concierge in the hotel’s music library; nevertheless, I left on a high note.
The next day, I boarded the Scenic Jasper, but before we began our cruise, I set out to explore Etyek, a village in Fejér county in Hungary, less than 20 miles from Budapest. Etyek is a wine region in Hungary where cool climates produce fruity wine varietals such as Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.
While visiting Anonym (translation: no name) Winery in Etyek, owned by Áron Szövényi and his family, I was treated to tastes of its Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. But it was the egyböl kettö blend of 40 percent Pinot Gris and 60 percent Zenit (a varietal grown in Pázmánd, located about 40 miles south of Etyek) that stole the show, at least for my palate.
I had never heard of a Zenit grape, but was informed that it is a rare, black-spotted, white grape varietal developed in 1951 by Hungarian viticulturist Dr. Ferenc Kiraly, who crossed Ezerjo, a local variety, with Bouvier, a grape cultivated in modern-day Slovenia.
Although Anonym produces 23,000 bottles annually, they don’t export to the U.S. or anywhere else in the world because THEY RUN OUT OF WINE. They admitted to actually importing wine for local consumption.
The hills are alive in Austria
My Scenic Jasper River Cruise boat docked on the Danube near Vienna, Austria, and was quickly surrounded by a bevy of swans, a graceful start to an afternoon of world-class music and dance.
Our small group of river cruisers disembarked and boarded a bus headed to the Palais Lichtenstein, a 300-year-old, but newly renovated palace formerly owned by a crowned prince. Inside this magnificent building, a concert and dance recital was to be performed expressly for Jasper cruise passengers. Well, then.
A full orchestra and various soloists played popular scores by Ludwig von Beethoven, and of course by Austria’s two beloved sons, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and waltz king Joann Strauss. The concert escalated with a performance of the Waltz, courtesy of the Vienna Ballet Company. This city of history, beauty, food, intellectualism and culture certainly knows how to make a bang of a first impression.
Back on the bus the following day, our group drove past the famous coffeehouse where Sigmund Freud once sat and smoked cigars while enjoying thick Austrian coffee, a beverage that, in his time, was considered decadent.
We soon arrived at the Österreichische Galerie Belvedere, a palace previously used as a summer home for Prince Eugene of Savoy and fashioned after France’s fantastic Versailles. Today, it’s a museum housing the works of Gustav Klimt, an influential Austrian artist whose universally-admired masterpiece, The Kiss, is hung at the top of a grand staircase in all of its gold and silver leaf glory.
Fine art makes me hungry, so I exited the palace and strolled into town for a snack: Vienna’s famed Sacher Torte (pronounced soccer tort). You’ll likely wait in line at the bakery or café for a taste, but it’s worth it to savor this classic Austrian dessert made of multiple layers of chocolate cake sandwiching apricot jam, and coated with chocolate ganache. It’s a secret recipe dating back to 1832. I’ll be honest here; chocolate/apricot is not my favorite flavor combo, but when I took a bite of this decadent confection, I immediately regretted not buying more.
Chocolate sweets stuffed with nuts and fruit is a common culinary theme in Austria, and I was anxious to sample Mozart Balls. This racy-sounding candy is easily found and purchased; just look for the bust of the composer on the foil wrapping. Beware of knockoffs, however, made with inferior chocolate and marzipan-like substitutes. I could tell that my first bag of Mozart Balls were machine made and filled with an odd-flavored filling. I spent a few more euros for the real thing – distinguished by its blue and silver wrap -- during our next stop, to Salzburg.
It’s hard to think about Salzburg without evincing memories of the 1965 American film classic, "The Sound of Music," starring Julie Andrews. Outside the glass atrium where the movie’s young Liesl von Trapp sang her coming-of-age song, our Scenic Jasper River Cruise group sang the same tune, loud and proud, from a sheet of lyrics given to us by our charmingly lederhosen’d guide. “Fellows I meet may tell me I'm sweet and, willingly, I believe!” So corny, but so fun.
Once I’d had my fun retracing the steps of the von Trapps in Salzburg, I joined my group for lunch at St. Peter Stiftskulinarium, Europe’s oldest restaurant – circa 803 AD – for a classic weiner schnitzel. It was perfection, but it was the day’s dessert that had my taste buds humming a Beethoven sonata: Salzburger Nockerl. Think warm meringue buds with a custardy interior, resting on a pillow of cranberry cream. I bought a cookbook of Austrian recipes in a gift shop and have since recreated this dessert upon my return home.