Adventures in the Himalayas

While we were visiting the Institute of Tibetan arts and handicrafts in Norbulinka, we heard that His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, was in residence a few kilometers away at his palace in Dharamsala, the seat of the Tibetan government, in exile. A huge Long Life Prayer Ceremony, offered by four different Buddhist sects, was taking place with 4,000 monks in red gowns in attendance. We dropped everything, jumped into the vans to be part of this amazing happening. Once we got there, we joined thousands of people, dressed in colorful Tibetan chupas. All the people were fed for free and lines of volunteers were serving food to anyone who was hungry. There was Tibetan dancing and the Dalai Lama was on a giant screen for everyone to see what was transpiring inside the sacred rooms. He is 85 years old and frail but he is still able to be part of ceremonies like this, honoring the Tibetan people and their culture.