Terry E. Brown, superintendent of Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton, Virginia, stood next to a sign commemorating the spot — ironically called Point Comfort — where the first enslaved Africans arrived in the English-speaking New World in 1619. The superintendent, who is black, asked a group of gathered journalists if, in the four centuries since that fraught beginning, things had gotten better or were the same for African Americans.
One writer, a black woman in her 20s, responded that she believed they are as bad off now as they were 400 years ago, and that very little progress, if any, had been made. Brown silently took in the woman’s commentary — and then asked for other opinions. A second journalist, a black man in his 50s or 60s, gently called out the woman’s position as untenable, adding that the difficult journey from slavery to the 21st century cannot be told without acknowledging the tremendous progress made since those first slaves arrived in Virginia as property.
The conversation turned voluble, with each arguing their position. Brown, perhaps employing the Socratic approach, looked on silently.
***
Virginia celebrated its quadricentennial in 2007, to mark the founding of Jamestown, the beginning of English America, four centuries prior. But that was only part of the story, and 2019 will see a raft of commemorations honoring not only the first representative legislature in the New World, but also the beginnings of contributions by African and African Americans to this new country. American Evolution, an entity established to educate the public and highlight significant events of 1619, has a year of observances planned — and it all began in the latter part of 2018 with a preview that included Fort Monroe, the Jamestown settlement and even a private cemetery, whose current owners claim lineage to the first black Americans.
Jamestown was settled in 1607, with John Smith among the 100 colonists who established trade with the Powhatan Indians. The exploits of Smith, Pocahontas and John Rolfe are well known, but part of American Evolution’s aim is to bring to the light the story of a young African woman known only as “Angela.” Angela was among the settlement’s first enslaved people, and she was the property of wealthy merchant Captain William Pierce. We watch today as Jamestown staff and graduate students continue excavating the ground beneath Pierce’s onetime home as they seek more evidence of what life may have been like for Angela at the dawn of America.
Previously unearthed artifacts are on display in a special room typically closed to the public, and we are invited to look at — but not touch — four-century-old objects that were part of daily life here on the shores of the James River. Old pottery and tools of English and Indian origin are spread out with care on tables where curators can carefully study and catalogue them.
Steps away, at the “Historic Jamestowne” recreation, actors in period attire interact with visitors while engaging in a simulacrum of the day-to-day 17th century experience. The illusion is furthered with recreations of the Susan Constant, Godspeed and Discovery, the vessels that brought the colonists to England. The Godspeed has already made trips up to Baltimore and Alexandria, Virginia, to tout the 2019 commemoration. (I would later enjoy a day sail in Baltimore harbor, and but for the GPS, the crew runs the ship entirely via 17th century methods.)
While Jamestown itself has long been abandoned to history, the nearby communities of Yorktown and Williamsburg would grow as part of Virginia’s so-called “Historic Triangle.” Along with such growth, the surrounding port community of Hampton blossomed along with increased British presence in the Virginia colony, and Hampton claims to be the oldest continually English-speaking community in America. And due to its history as a port of trade — of both goods and human cargo — its population remains largely black.
One of our stops is the Emancipation Oak on the campus of Hampton University, a historically black college founded jointly by whites and blacks in 1868 to educate former slaves. Under this still-living tree, enslaved Virginians gathered for a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
Exhibits inside the university’s museum testify to the long, but slow, progress that began under that oak tree, with a quote from Executive Order 8802, signed by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941, decreeing discrimination in government and defense industries unlawful — and thus almost certainly helping the war effort.
The final stop is the Tucker Family Cemetery, where the owners claim an ancestry back to William Tucker, who was recorded as the first baby of African descent born in the New World. When we pull over next to a house in an assuming neighborhood, it doesn’t seem like the right place, but a grass-and-dirt walkway leads to an expanse of tombstones and mounds of earth. Members of the Tucker family greet us, and talk of the ongoing work they do to both preserve and record the living history literally beneath their feet.
The Tuckers’ immediate predecessors are also interred here, including Alexander Samuel Tucker Jr., who died on Jan. 2, 2017. Nearby his final resting place is a marker declaring “African American Female, Approx. Age 60, Discovered July 2017.”
The state granted the Tucker family a grant for the cemetery’s upkeep as part of the 2019 commemoration — with a foundation to continue stewardship of the property in perpetuity — and the family members tell us that so much exploration under the earth remains to be done.
***
Superintendent Brown, with his calm demeanor, tries to bring down the temperature between the two arguing journalists by asking for a third opinion on his question of how things have changed, if at all, for African Americans since the first slaves arrived here at Fort Monroe 400 years ago.
I raise my hand and offer that while the older man’s assertion that things are much better now than they were in 1619 for African Americans is right, perhaps the young woman arguing with him is also righteous in her indignation that the struggle goes on, especially considering there remain certain quarters in 2018 that wish to erase the social progress of the past half-century.
The evidence is right within view, with a nearby marker showing where Robert E. Lee lived while stationed at Fort Monroe three decades before he and thousands of other Virginians took up arms against the United States. And the name of Jefferson Davis, the one and only Confederate president, is still enshrined at a cemetery here at Fort Monroe.
How can freedom and reminders of slavery coexist, if at all?
A little while later, as we walk the fort, I overhear the two writers continuing their debate, but now in quieter, calmer tones, with each seeming to acknowledge the other’s viewpoint and perhaps finding common ground and new perspectives.
It’s the kind of debate that social media has rendered all but impossible, but it’s a conversation that is as vital now as it was in 1619. Perhaps even more so.
For information on the 2019 commemorations, including concerts, dances, forums on democracy and seminars on the importance of faith in the African American community from 1619 to now, go to www.americanevolution2019.com.